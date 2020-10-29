Case Study: How Doritos tapped 1K influencers to amplify #BlameItOnCrunch campaign
With the help of influencers, banter with brands and a crunchy core thought, Doritos executed the #BlameItOnCrunch campaign in three days.
To establish their nachos as the crunchiest, Doritos came up with an influencer-led campaign called #BlameItOnCrunch. They engaged with a thousand influencers, who each shared their humorous take on Instagram, spinning a tale around the product.
Brand Introduction
Doritos is a 7-year-old brand in India that is known for its range of nachos. Their brand communication revolves around speaking to younger audiences with an attitude that fuels power to change the world for good with great, disruptive thoughts.
Problem Statement
Doritos wanted to establish itself as a brand that offers people the crunchiest nachos.
Brief
The brief was to use influencer marketing as a medium to establish Doritos as ‘Fuel for Disruption’.
Summary
#BlameItOnTheCrunch campaign was an attempt by the brand to nudge people to capture small disruption moments around them with their pack of nachos and blame their version of crunch effect on Doritos.
Creative Idea
To leverage the powers of influencers and humour to reiterate the loud crunch effect of the product.
Execution
Doritos organically engaged with 1000+ influencers with a simple yet creative thought — blame every distortion moment around you on the crunch of Doritos. Brands like Fevikwik, Policy Bazaar & more engaged with them on a fun banter, inspiring comedians and artists such as Abish Mathew, Sukriti, Sumukhi Suresh, Supriya and more to join the rage.
View this post on Instagram
Doritians, when you break things by mistake (or on purpose 😉), don’t stress and #BlameItOnCrunch. Simply find a disruption moment around you and capture it with your Doritos pack or using the blame it on crunch #GIFs. Send in your entries by tagging us. #Challenge your friends to beat your crunch effect. #Doritos #Nachos #ForTheBold #doritosindia #thecruncheffect #crunch #crunchynachos #nacho #nacholover #doritosheatwave #doritosnacho #friday #friyay #fridayvibes #fridaymood #blameitonme #fridayfeeling
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @DoritosIndia for saving me from my mother! Guys if you too have been breaking things, blame it on Doritos’ crunch effect. Capture any distortion moment around you using your Doritos pack or using the ‘#BlameltOnCrunch’ giphy sticker and tag @DoritosIndia. (Okay bye! Ijust broke another specs by mistake). #BlameltOnCrunch #Doritos __________________________________________________ Tags:-@iamahteshaam @doritosindia __________________________________________________ Hashtags:-Hashtag:-#iamahteshaam #blameitoncrunch #doritos #somumbai #plixxo #photography #picoftheday #things2doinmumbai #mumbaifoodie #foodbloggersmumbai #mumbaiinstagrammers #popxodaily #plixxoinfluencer #influencer #thingstodoinmumbai #mumbaiinfluencer #mumbai #instagram #tiktok #reels #instagramreels #burgerpizzanoodles #lastauggust #sadak31aug #hfak12 #huglifewithhappiness #wewomenbelieve #bubyeaug2k20
View this post on Instagram
✨Tired of listening to negative comments like me? Give yourself a break and #BlameItOnCrunch. Or even if you’ve broken something and want to avoid mom’s scolding then grab a bag of Doritos and blame the ‘Crunch effect’!😁♥️✨ • If you’ve found a distortion moment, capture it with a Doritos bag or using ‘blame it on crunch’ GIFs and share it by tagging @DoritosIndia #Doritos. . . . . #chips #crunch #notonegativity #goodvibesonly #positivevibes #goodvibes #bab670 #doritosindia #moveon #singleandhappy #lusept20 #blameitoncrunch #chips #nachos #nacho
View this post on Instagram
• Thank you @doritosindia for saving me from my Mother.😣 It was @doritosindia #cruncheffect that cracked my wall, broke my laptop screen and my glasses! ⚡ (Swipe ⬅️ for more destruction) – I’m not using laptop or wearing glasses anymore. They shatter everytime i eat Doritos. 😐🤐 – Doritians, when u break things by mistake (or on purpose), don’t stress and just #BlameItOnCrunch – If you too have been noticing such distortions around you, capture them with a Doritos pack or use the ‘Blame it on Crunch’ GIFs. Share them using #BlameItOnCrunch and don’t forget to tag @doritosindia – #forthebold #doritos #nachos #doritosindia #thecruncheffect #crunch #crunchynachos #nacholover #doritosnachos #doritosheatwave #blameitonme #nachosandchill
Results
The campaign saw an engagement of 1.5 million with over 700 posts and 400 stories garnering cumulative impressions of 9.4 million.
Commenting on the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head, Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “#BlameItOnCrunch is a simple idea that reflects the product proposition of Doritos in the brand’s own style and humour. The intense flavour and tooth-rattling crunch resonated seamlessly with the Doritians who shared their moments of disruption caused by the power of a Doritos crunch. Consumers appreciated the campaign as more than 95% influencers have posted organically, showcasing various creative renditions, and having fun while doing so.”