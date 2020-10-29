Case Study: How Doritos tapped 1K influencers to amplify #BlameItOnCrunch campaign

With the help of influencers, banter with brands and a crunchy core thought, Doritos executed the #BlameItOnCrunch campaign in three days.

To establish their nachos as the crunchiest, Doritos came up with an influencer-led campaign called #BlameItOnCrunch. They engaged with a thousand influencers, who each shared their humorous take on Instagram, spinning a tale around the product.

Brand Introduction

Doritos is a 7-year-old brand in India that is known for its range of nachos. Their brand communication revolves around speaking to younger audiences with an attitude that fuels power to change the world for good with great, disruptive thoughts.

Problem Statement

Doritos wanted to establish itself as a brand that offers people the crunchiest nachos.

Brief

The brief was to use influencer marketing as a medium to establish Doritos as ‘Fuel for Disruption’.

Summary

#BlameItOnTheCrunch campaign was an attempt by the brand to nudge people to capture small disruption moments around them with their pack of nachos and blame their version of crunch effect on Doritos.

Creative Idea

To leverage the powers of influencers and humour to reiterate the loud crunch effect of the product.

Execution

Doritos organically engaged with 1000+ influencers with a simple yet creative thought — blame every distortion moment around you on the crunch of Doritos. Brands like Fevikwik, Policy Bazaar & more engaged with them on a fun banter, inspiring comedians and artists such as Abish Mathew, Sukriti, Sumukhi Suresh, Supriya and more to join the rage.

Results

The campaign saw an engagement of 1.5 million with over 700 posts and 400 stories garnering cumulative impressions of 9.4 million.

Commenting on the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head, Foods, PepsiCo India, said, “#BlameItOnCrunch is a simple idea that reflects the product proposition of Doritos in the brand’s own style and humour. The intense flavour and tooth-rattling crunch resonated seamlessly with the Doritians who shared their moments of disruption caused by the power of a Doritos crunch. Consumers appreciated the campaign as more than 95% influencers have posted organically, showcasing various creative renditions, and having fun while doing so.”

Comments