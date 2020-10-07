Case Study: How Ministry of AYUSH leveraged influencers for International Yoga Day campaign

To spread the message of wellness through Yoga, Ministry of AYUSH launched #MyLifeMyYoga campaign on International Yoga Day, leveraging digital platforms motivating people to practice Yoga daily.

Ministry of AYUSH created a social media campaign with influencers at the core to spread awareness around the benefits of yoga in daily life.

Brand Introduction

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (abbreviated as AYUSH) is purposed with developing education, research, and propagation of indigenous alternative medicine systems in India. The ministry runs multiple healthcare programs, primarily aimed at the rural population. They use digital platforms to build more awareness about the brand and encourage people to be a part of their initiatives.

Summary

The Ministry of AYUSH, along with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) launched an online Video Blogging Contest #MyLifeMyYoga for ‘International Yoga Day’ on 21st June, 2020. The online contest was announced by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi during his Mann Ki Baat episode on 31st May 2020, following the theme ‘Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family’.

As a part of the campaign, participants had to post a 3- minute video on three yogic practices (Kriya, Asana, Pranayama, Bandha or Mudra) with #MyLifeMyYoga, and a short video message or description on the influence of these yogic practices in their life.

Objective

The main objective of the campaign was to spread awareness about Yoga and motivate people across the globe to practice Yoga from their homes.

Brief

The brief given to the advertising agency, Moshi Moshi was to create online buzz about the video-blogging contest through the digital platforms and boost audience participation in 20 days.

Creative Idea

A web application was created to streamline the participation process. The main motive behind creating a web app was to facilitate authentic participation, ensure a hassle-free experience and ease the process for users to navigate and upload their participation videos.

Execution

The online campaign was launched digitally on various social platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Google Ads were created to increase the reach and drive traffic to the website.

#MyLifeMyYoga

Phase 1 – Introduction of the Campaign

In phase 1, the aim was to introduce the campaign to the public and entice them to participate. Explainer Videos were created to educate public about Yoga, its significance in daily life, and communicate all the contest rules and regulations in a simplified way.

The strategy involved leveraging the already existing lockdown trends regarding the benefits of yoga and using bright colors in all the social creatives to bring a sense of positivity and optimism amongst the audience. To combat the language barrier, the videos were created in both the languages, Hindi and English.

Phase 2 – Influencer Marketing

In phase 2, Influencer Marketing approach was used to spread more awareness about the contest to the audience,

Engaging with celebrity influencers like Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Milind Soman, Anushka Sharma, and various others attracted traction for the campaign.

Phase 3 – Entice the Audience

In the final phase, countdown posts were uploaded on a continual basis to remind the audience of the last few days left for participating.

Also, an email blast was sent to people, encouraging them to upload their videos and participate in the contest.

Challenges

The campaign had to be planned strategically to spread awareness about the contest protocols and design a tactical approach to combat the language barrier for a diverse global audience.

The few limitations were:

Bringing behavioural changes in the lifestyle of people to increase engagements and encourage people to shoot participation video

Decoding a communication strategy in a chaotic and stressful pandemic situation

Formulating video entry mechanism and creating a promotional plan in less than 20 days

Results

The contest received a total of 37K + video entries. The campaign was successful and witnessed 350 million + reach.

51660985 views on all social media channels with 4995% increase in post reach

increase in post reach 337208 page views, 468 % increase in page views

increase in page views 577% increase in post engagement

increase in post engagement 39000 + followers, 511 % increase in net followers

Comments