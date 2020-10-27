This Diwali Amazon India delivers Dastak Khushiyon Ki

As a part of their Diwali campaign, Amazon India brings tales from the length & breadth of the country, inspiring us one story at a time.

2020 – a year that changed the world literally, will be forever etched in our minds and in the history of humanity. The year that taught each one of us so much, but above all, it made us aware of strength, resilience, and sheer grit to not just survive, but thrive. Celebrating this spirit of strength and inspiration, Amazon India’s Diwali campaign, Dastak Khushiyon Ki, is a colourful palette of joy and encouragement, stretching across languages and cultures.

As the pandemic gripped the country, individuals were challenged in every aspect of their life. Struggling to make ends meet or get their hands on life essentials – these difficult times, left many helpless. But all wasn’t lost! Even in the darkest hours, humanity prevailed, as we saw Corona warriors go above and beyond their call of duty making others’ lives simpler.

Amazon India, in their Diwali campaign, shares such stories of positivity from different parts of the country. Be it Swati who needed books for her mother during the lockdown or Dharmesh from Baroda who became a beacon of hope for many or Sunita Joshi of Himachal Pradesh, who’s logistics agency delivered over 10,000 packages in rural areas. Narrated in a creative spoken word poetry format, this series of 20 one-minute-long videos features artists and celebrities who narrate these tales of bravery and hope.

On their Instagram Stories, Amazon India has been sharing snippets of the Dastak Khushiyon Ki campaign series, making them easy to consume and keeping the consumers hooked to the screen. The ecommerce has been actively interacting with their audience consistently, conversing with them through GIFs and witty remarks.

Not only is Dastak Khushiyon Ki campaign seamless in terms of geography but also in language, releasing stories of a particular region in their local dialect. This includes videos in many languages including Gujarati and Bengali.

As India gears up to celebrate the festival of lights after a long period of darkness and hardships, Amazon India with Dastak Khushiyon Ki gives everyone a reason to smile, be hopeful, and become a source for others’ smiles.



