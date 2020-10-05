When Ensure’s campaign triggered Gajraj Rao to take a walk down the memory lane

Gajraj Rao took to Twitter to share an anecdote from the past and why the recent campaign he shot for Abbott’s Ensure holds a special place in his heart.

An ad filmmaker and Bollywood’s favorite on-screen father, Gajraj Rao is an acting genius. Very few know that before venturing into mainstream cinema, Rao has had his advertising stints as a freelancer with Pradeep Sarkar and went onto launch his own production house Code Red Films in 2003.

Today while sharing his recent work for Abbott’s powdered nutritional supplement Ensure, he seemed thankful to Rajdeepak Das, CCO at Leo Burnett India for giving him the opportunity, simultaneously also mentioning the two reasons why the ad film stands special for him.

Last but not the least, I'd like to thank Rajdeepak Das, the chief creative force at Leo Burnett India for this opportunity@AbbottGlobal @OffroadFilms #ensure #health #immunity — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) October 5, 2020

He tweeted, “This is a special film for two reasons. First, collaborating with the director Manoj Tapadia, who used to be a creative director at Lowe Lintas back when I had begun my career as an ad-filmmaker.”

Sharing our recent labour of 'fitness' for #EnsureIndia! This is a special film for two reasons. First, collaborating with the director Manoj Tapadia, who used to be a creative director at Lowe Lintas back when I had begun my career as an ad-filmmaker. pic.twitter.com/LMUTuaweEr — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) October 5, 2020

I would often nudge him to wear the director's hat someday only for my pleas to fall on deaf ears. Many years later, I was glad to discover that Manoj had finally given in to the directorial dream. Looking forward to many more collaborations with you! — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) October 5, 2020

Further taking a trip down the memory lane, he shared a flashback to the year 1992 at Regal Cinema, Delhi. “I had never imagined that one day I would be sharing screen space with that bubbly girl who lit up the screen with her presence in Roja. Thank you, #MadhooShah, for being a part of this film!” he exclaimed.

The second reason needs a flashback to Regal Cinema, Delhi. The year was 1992. I had never imagined that one day I would be sharing screen space with that bubbly girl who lit up the screen with her presence in Roja. Thank you, #MadhooShah, for being a part of this film! — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) October 5, 2020

Rao has helmed more than 1500 films to date and has been the face of brands like Voltas, Fevicol, Saregama Carvaan, Shopclues, and more. His sincerity and passion towards the craft of advertising have made him a preferred choice of marketers and audiences alike.

