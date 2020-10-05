When Ensure’s campaign triggered Gajraj Rao to take a walk down the memory lane
Gajraj Rao took to Twitter to share an anecdote from the past and why the recent campaign he shot for Abbott’s Ensure holds a special place in his heart.
An ad filmmaker and Bollywood’s favorite on-screen father, Gajraj Rao is an acting genius. Very few know that before venturing into mainstream cinema, Rao has had his advertising stints as a freelancer with Pradeep Sarkar and went onto launch his own production house Code Red Films in 2003.
Today while sharing his recent work for Abbott’s powdered nutritional supplement Ensure, he seemed thankful to Rajdeepak Das, CCO at Leo Burnett India for giving him the opportunity, simultaneously also mentioning the two reasons why the ad film stands special for him.
He tweeted, “This is a special film for two reasons. First, collaborating with the director Manoj Tapadia, who used to be a creative director at Lowe Lintas back when I had begun my career as an ad-filmmaker.”
Further taking a trip down the memory lane, he shared a flashback to the year 1992 at Regal Cinema, Delhi. “I had never imagined that one day I would be sharing screen space with that bubbly girl who lit up the screen with her presence in Roja. Thank you, #MadhooShah, for being a part of this film!” he exclaimed.
Rao has helmed more than 1500 films to date and has been the face of brands like Voltas, Fevicol, Saregama Carvaan, Shopclues, and more. His sincerity and passion towards the craft of advertising have made him a preferred choice of marketers and audiences alike.