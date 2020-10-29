Ethinos digital marketing bags digital media mandate for Wellness Forever

As per the mandate, Ethinos Digital will work towards improving the brand value by providing integrated strategies and solutions in the digital sphere for Wellness Forever.

Ethinos Digital Marketing (Ethinos) has acquired the digital media mandate for ‘Wellness Forever’. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch process and shall be handled from their Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, keeping up with the brand’s credibility, Ethinos Digital will work towards channelizing the brands’ essence and improve the value in the digital world by providing end to end integrated strategies and solutions in the digital sphere.

Commenting on the win, Brijesh Munyal, Joint Managing Director, Ethinos Digital Marketing, said, “Ethinos is known for its innovation in the digital marketing arena. We have a very talented team with a decade of experience and with our affiliation with Wellness Forever, we plan to bring our digital expertise by creating a distinct position in the minds of the consumer in a more agile and captivating way.”

Speaking about the new association, Zahid Shaikh, Marketing Head, Wellness Forever, said, “Wellness Forever is a strong name in the market, we were looking for an agency that could do true justice to the brand by creating exciting and unforgettable brand campaigns and creative content ideas to engage with the customers. This is a huge milestone for us and we are confident that this association will expound positive businesses for the future.”

