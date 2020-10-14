Facebook to ban ads that discourage vaccine use

If an ad explicitly suggests not getting a vaccine, it will be rejected, and the enforcement of the new policy by Facebook will begin over the next few days.

Ads that are for or against government policies around vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines are still allowed. Anyone running these ads would be required to be authorized to run ads about such social issues, elections, or politics, and include a ‘Paid for by’ label.

Enforcement around sensitive topics is subjective, Facebook says “While we may narrow enforcement in some areas, we may expand it in others”. The company will also be working with health organizations on vaccine education campaigns.

Facebook is also launching a new flu vaccine information campaign and new product features that provide additional vaccine-related content. The campaigns and features would be launched in the US first and will be expanded to more countries in the coming weeks.

The features include reminders and resources from health authorities within the COVID-19 Information Center, nearest locations to get the vaccine, general information about it, and more.

