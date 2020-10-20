Facebook makes content discoverable with Topics feature in Watch

Facebook is introducing new ways to find videos in Facebook Watch, including Topics you can follow What’s Happening sections, and more.

In addition to following your favorite Pages and Profiles, users can now also follow topics. Topics let you personalize the videos that show up in your Facebook Watch fee. You can find and follow topics in Watch, and choose from topics like Crafts, Comedy, Dance, Beauty, and more.

Presently, Topics are only available in the US and only the user will be able to see what topics you’ve selected, and you can add or remove topics at any time.

In the US and select markets, users will also find What’s Happening and Featured sections in Watch. Videos in these sections are chosen by Facebook according to what they think might be relevant for you, like the Television Academy’s annual Emmy Awards, MLB World Series highlights, Vote-A-Thon 2020, LatinX and Hispanic Heritage Month, and the latest music videos from your favorite artists.

The platform also added sections like Most Haha’d This Week and Most Loved This Week so users can see the videos that other people are engaging with in Watch. In addition, you’ll see videos in your Watch feed based on what your friends are reacting to and what’s popular in your Groups.

Comments