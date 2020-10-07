GenY Medium bags digital mandate for Flash Orthodontics

Flash Orthodontics has entrusted GenY Medium with the complete revamp of its internal sales process and building brand dominance and engagement among audiences.

GenY Medium, a full-service digital marketing company has announced its partnership with Flash Orthodontics as its full service and comprehensive digital and performance marketing agency. Flash Orthodontics is a homegrown company providing marquee Clear Aligners with the vision of revolutionizing oral healthcare in India, while GenY Medium is a digital agency aiding businesses to grow their online presence by combining the science of digital and the art of marketing.

In line with the digital mandate, GenY will be responsible for fueling the growth of Flash Orthodontics within the oral healthcare industry and raise the brand equity in the minds of their target audience. GenY will be using its expertise in website creation, content marketing and lead generation using performance marketing to position the brand, as the company of choice for orthodontic requirements. Within the company, GenY would employ Marketing automation for a smooth centralized and integrated sales process.

Commenting about the win, Yashwant Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of GenY Medium said, “We are excited for getting the opportunity to work with Flash Orthodontics, as this will help strengthen our presence in the rapidly evolving healthcare space. Our performance-driven approach and our analytical and technological method are sure to drive the desired business results for them. We are glad to be a part of their journey wherein we will get an opportunity to build on the brand salience right from the scratch.”

“Our association with GenY Medium brings out the synergy in the way both of us approach the fundamentals of brand building. They became our obvious choice because of their expertise in the digital and technological space and their detailed plans across all key touchpoints. We look forward to our long-standing association in which we hope to establish Flash’s clear aligners as the product of choice for our customers,” added Aditya Malkani, Chairman of 3D Future Technologies Ltd.

Comments