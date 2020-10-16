Flemminggo assigns ORM mandate to Metamorph Communications

As a part of the association, Metamorph Communications will drive strategic online reputation management for Flemminggo to build brand credibility and boost product promotions during the festive season.

Metamorph Communications announced today that it has won the social media mandate for the newly launched sustainable fashion brand Flemming.

Commenting on the development, Sarah & Belinda Mehra, Co-Founder, Flemminggo said “Flemminggo is a sustainable fashion brand and we were looking for a young agency to add creativity to our social media presence and communicate our brand values. We found a like-minded partner in Metamorph Communications and we wish them all the best”.

Commenting on the development, Satyandre Yadav, Founder, Metamorph Communications said “ We are proud to partner with a brand like Flemminggo, their product offering is unique and promotes sustainable fashion. Our digital-first approach will enable us in creating a strong digital presence for Flemminggo and engage the target audience”. Metamorph Communications is a digital-first integrated marketing communications agency. We are a bunch of creative and passionate storytellers with a vision to transform brands and connect them to their target audience. We offer business outcome-based communication services with high impact and high-value deliverables. Our vision is very simple, we will grow if our client grows.

