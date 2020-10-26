Sale Day Strategies: Role of social media in Flipkart & Amazon India’s festive bonanza
With a strong focus on clothing and electronic goods, Flipkart and Amazon India leveraged celebrity endorsements and user-generated content to convert leads for The Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival respectively. We take a look at their sale day strategies.
With COVID-19 making it difficult for people to step out to shop for months on end, there is a pent-up desire to buy new things, which is expected to drive consumer buying behaviour this festive season. Accordingly, there are two key categories that are likely to see a rise in sales: Clothing and Electronics. These trends can be observed in the sale day strategies of some e-commerce platforms as well as malls this year.
While Flipkart went flying on celebrity endorsements for The Big Billion Days (October 16 to 21), Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival (October 17 onwards) concentrated on the idea of upgrading homes and lives during the festive season. We take a deeper look at how they used social media to drive engagement and convert leads.
Flipkart Sale Day Strategies
Celebrity faces are a big part of Flipkart’s presence on social media. Some of the names include Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Virat Kohli. Even when Flipkart promotes partner brands, celebrities associated with those brands can be seen in the communication prominently. This trend followed through for this year’s The Big Billion Days sale promotions.
Behind the Scenes
When the sale was on, this year too Flipkart took a behind the scenes approach in a part of their content, giving people a slice of what it takes to prepare for a sale of this magnitude. This included shining a light on their warehouse as well as people who were responsible for assisting in customer service, expressing the brand’s humane aspect.
Flash Sales
Though most of the content on Instagram and Facebook was such that it would stay on for days and months to come, on Twitter, things were quick-moving for Flipkart. They posted several flash sale links during the sale days, directing people to specific categories and brands.
Prepping With Creators
To promote the sale during the early days, Flipkart roped in Kenny Sebastian and three social media influencers (Juhi Godambe, Dhananjay Bhosale, and Karan Dua) for Samsung-sponsored sessions around fashion, technology, and food.
The Celebrity Connect
In sync with the consistent theme of Flipkart on social media, celebrities were a big part of this year’s sale day strategies as well. They were featured in various visual assets, prompting potential customers to check out the sale, listing various offers and benefits of doing so.
View this post on Instagram
@kritisanon Girls Let’s twin this season, shop my favorite Ms.Taken looks from FLIPKART – BIG BILLION DAYS SPECIALS @ms.takenfashion You know what to do Click the link below , link in BIO http://bit.ly/MsTakenxFlipkart HURRY #mstakenfashion #kritisanon #styledbykriti #onlineshopping #casualwear #womenwesternwear #Flipkart, #BigBillionDaySpecials #thebigbilliondays
Leveraging Interface
Leveraging Instagram interface to create videos that pop out on the screen as a great way to grab someone’s attention during a scroll has been consistent for many brands. The effect, of course, grows manifold when you have a celebrity being featured in such posts.
Destination for Books
Though Flipkart concentrated on technology and clothing/accessory category, for the most part, books also got a fair bit of attention in their social media strategy where they put a spotlight on some best-selling authors and their books under #BBDSpecials.
Season Of Cricket
With IPL going on, it would be tough for a brand to not take it into account for a sale. Flipkart was no different. They leveraged the topical love for cricket via brand ambassadors of various partner brands. These included AB de Villiers, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Tugging at Emotions
Flipkart tugged at the emotions of potential customers in two key ways: Communicating about smaller vendor partners and the opportunities they were getting because of the sale and Flipkart’s offerings for children.
Extra Benefits
Apart from the bigger sale on the platform, Flipkart released several nuggets of discounts and special offers on social media and their app. This helped them drive engagement on various platforms as well as prompt potential customers into making a purchase.
Facebook Lives
Facebook was leveraged by Flipkart for their Live feature. The platform proved to be useful for Lives could be scheduled as well as saved later. These Live sessions gave Flipkart a chance to dwell into a deeper, slightly longer storytelling formats such as that of broadcast news and interviews, to showcase stories that deserved more attention.
Expressing Gratitude
To close the sale, Flipkart put up a creative featuring a humble Amitabh Bachchan, thanking the people of India for their support.
Amazon India Sale Day Strategies
For the Great Indian Festival, Amazon India concentrated on the quintessential habit of Indian households upgrading their space during the festive season. Their sale day strategies were clubbed under a theme of how this festive season, Amazon India is opening up a golden gate for them. Through this gate, they can enter a world they desire, the path to which lies through the sale.
Driving Engagement
To drive engagement on social media, Amazon India conducted several activities. Each was incentivised with a prize or a discount voucher. These included a smartphone search across platforms, word search and one where people were asked to post when they see an Amazon ad.
Promotions & Teasers
Multiple video assets were released by Amazon India to promote the Great Indian Festival. Two key themes used in these narratives were: People shop as and for families during the festive season and that the happiness (goods) from across India will be delivered by Amazon to doorsteps.
View this post on Instagram
Get ready with your fashion wish-list for the #AmazonGreatIndianFestival! Get Big Deals on Big Brands along with bank discounts. The Door to Happiness is Opening on 17th October. Hurry! To know more click here: https://amzn.to/3cxtqR5 #NowHappinessHasNoBounds #Shopping #SaleAlert #AGIF #AGIF2020
Leveraging Interface
Amazon India put up quite a few posts on Instagram and Facebook where the interface of the app was a key element in the post. Such posts tend to pop on the screen and nudge people to stop to have a look. Amazon used these to talk about various offerings and discount offers.
Creators & Influencers
Instead of directly roping in influencers to talk about the sale, Amazon concentrated on pushing the content being created by and for its partner brands. This helped them get the reach of influencers as well as promote key brands for the sale.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @nishaaggarwal • • • • • • Ishaan, Karan & I can’t wait to travel again. We are super excited to buy our new travel gear from @nasher_miles at upto 70% discount from the Amazon Great Indian Sale starting on the 17th October 2020. Khushiyon par na Rok Lagao! @amazonfashionin @amazondotin
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @anshulpandey123 • • • • • • Khushiyon Pe Na Rok Lagao. Amazon Great Indian Festival starting 17th October. Buy Skybags at jaw dropping discounts! @amazondotin @amazonfashionin @inskybags #amazonfashion #amazongreatindianfestival #amazondotin #skybags #fashion #trendy #discounts #sale #festival #shop #shopnow #khushiyonwalifeeling #khushiyan
Expert Opinion
Since mobile phones were a key part of Amazon’s festive offerings, expert advice naturally became a key part of their sale day strategies. The reason stems from how a purchase such as this is looked at as an investment and one where people tend to do a lot of research. Amazon roped in NDTV Gadget’s Rajiv Makhni to drive such conversations, making it easy for people to learn about the products they could potentially buy.
View this post on Instagram
Watch Tech Guru, @therajivmakhni in an exclusive conversation with the leading names in the smartphone industry, discussing their top picks on smartphones deals in the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival. Premiering exclusively on @amazondotin Stay tuned! #AmazonGreatIndianFestival #AmazonSpecials
Special for Members
Amazon India’s sale was open for Prime Members a day ahead of the schedule. This aspect was extensively promoted by them across social media. They were trying to drive prime memberships as well as app installs, a day before the main sale would go live through good old VIP access curiosity.
View this post on Instagram
Just 1 day to go! The excitement is building up! The wait ends tomorrow for our Prime members! The Door to Happiness is Opening on 17th October. Stay tuned for Big Deals on Big Brands! #AmazonGreatIndianFestival. Know more: https://amzn.to/3cxtqR5 #NowHappinessHasNoBounds
Encouraging UGC Content
Understanding the importance of micro-influencers, Amazon India created a contest where people could make videos of them selling a key offering, product or brand, to share on social media. To drive participation for the same, Sidharth Malhotra, Krystle D’Souza and Arjun Bijlani were roped in as jury members. They were responsible for promoting the contest and picking the winners. The three of them also created reaction videos while watching the best entries.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @sidmalhotra • • • • • • It’s masti time, guys! @amazondotin and I have come up with a fun challenge around #AmazonGreatIndianSavings where you have to create a fun and entertaining video selling any product from the Electronics category in the Amazon website/App to your friends and followers. The video can be as short as Reels and as long as an IGTV. So, wear your creative caps and participate because 10 lucky winners get to win amazing Gift Cards! Toh chalo, thodi masti, thodi savings ho jaaye? Don’t forget to tag me and @amazondotin and use #AmazonGreatIndianFestival and #AmazonGreatIndianSavings!
View this post on Instagram
Come participate in the #AmazonGreatIndianSavings Challenge! All you have to do is: 1. Open the Amazon App 2. Pick a deal and make a video selling the deal in an entertaining way 3. Upload your video on your profile and tag @amazondotin 4. Use the #AmazonGreatIndianSavings Get cracking!! #amazongreatindianfestival
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for sharing really creative ways of selling a deal. Keep the entertainment going. To participate: 1. Open the Amazon App 2. Pick a deal from your favourite categories and make an entertaining video selling it 3. Upload your video on your profile tagging us, @amazondotin 4. Use #AmazonGreatIndianSavings The contest winners will get Rs. 5000 worth Gift Cards* and the jury of our amazing stars will pick them! #AmazonGreatIndianFestival
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @arjunbijlani Aap logon ke entries dekhke toh ekdum Dil Dance Maare Dance Maare wali feeling aa rahi hai! Keep participating in the #AmazonGreatIndianSavings Challenge guys and entertainment ka dose badhaate raho kyunki aap me se 10 lucky winners ko main aur @amazondotin denge amazing Gift Cards jisse aap #AmazonGreatIndianFestival mein mann bharke shopping kar sakte hai!🕺…
Season of Cricket
In partnership with Star Sports India, Amazon created a small show featuring Neha Dhupia and several others. It was a light-hearted show where the participants shared their memorable shopping experiences.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @starsportsindia • • • • • • Festivity + happiness + cricket = 😍 @angadbedi , @nehadhupia , @jemimahrodrigues , @amitandon17, and @karanwahi come together for #AmazonGreatIndianFestival Khushiyon ki Shuruaat right after tonight’s match, on Star Sports 1/1HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi!
Regional Pride
A part of the Great Indian Sale was The Great Indian Bazaar, where Amazon shared several creatives, highlighting the specialities of the different states and regions of India. It helped not only showcase their offerings but also strengthen their reach among small retail sellers and vendors, expressing how they could be a good partner for selling goods.
View this post on Instagram
Open your Door to Happiness this festive season when you visit Uttarakhand virtually on the Amazon Great Indian Bazaar. Famed for their simple and honest lifestyle, the culture reflects a sincere bond with god and nature. Revolving around its traditional ethics, moral values, the simplicity of nature and a rich mythology, Uttarakhand’s deep rooted collection of art forms define its humility. Get festive ready with beautiful Aipan paintings, intricate wood craft figurines and stone carving home decor when you shop from the Great Indian Bazaar this #AmazonGreatIndianFestival. This #AmazonGreatIndianFestival explore Uttarakhand from the ease of your fingertips on the #AmazonGreatIndianBazaar
View this post on Instagram
Open your Door to Happiness this festive season when you visit Maharashtra virtually on the Amazon Great Indian Bazaar. Maharashtra is home to a rich spectrum of heritage and culture, the community within the third largest state of India celebrates diversity by keeping uniqueness and vibrancy alive through engaging traditions and transformative lifestyles. Get festive ready with beautiful Warli paintings, Kolhapuris and Paithani Sari when you shop from the #AmazonGreatIndianBazaar this #AmazonGreatIndianFestival
Festive & Prime Upgrades
While a part of the Great Indian Sale is over, Amazon India has extended the narrative with Happiness Upgrade Days. No end date has been announced for the initiative and its likely that it will go on for a few more weeks. They are not going strong on leveraging Amazon Prime offerings and characters to promote the sale on Twitter.
Sale Day Strategies
Some of the key aspects of the Sale Day Strategies deployed by both Flipkart and Amazon included:
- A special focus on clothing and technology categories could be seen in their sale day strategies, especially festive wear and mobile phones.
- Roping in celebrity and influencers to tailor communication for social media users.
- Concentrating efforts on driving memberships and app installs.
- Both brands included cricket in their respective sale day strategies.
- In different ways, they tailored strategies according to the platforms, with quick communication being rolled out on Twitter, Live sessions being conducted on Facebook and focussed use of interface being displayed on Instagram.