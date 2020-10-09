HowItStarted brand posts are ticking on timelines

It started as a Twitter trend, with users depicting how their relationships started, and how it’s going and now #HowItStarted brand posts are surfing on this topical wave.

A few days ago Twitter users began sharing screenshots of the messages where it all began, and a picture of themselves with the significant other in the present. Soon #HowItStarted caught up with more users, with Tinder India being one of the first brands tapping the trend, followed by more brand posts.

Brands have used the format in different contexts, several are just plain fun, but several also fuse product integrations, to increase brand awareness in a light-hearted language.

Disney+ Hotstar, MTV Beats, and more brands poke fun at how 2020 had started and how it’s going now. Brands from the F&B sector, such as Faasos, McDonald’s India, and more share how the relationship with food starts and how it goes on.

More brands tap variations of the trend and relate with it in a casual manner.

