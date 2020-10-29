Instagram introduces new updates for Live videos

The new updates by Instagram for Live videos are designed for users to reach more audiences and increase the shelf life of Live videos.

The updates would also improve the discoverability of Live videos on Instagram, along with being available to more users.

The major change is users can now go live for up to four hours, as compared to the preceding duration limit of an hour. The platform has now also introduced Live Archive.

Live videos will be available in this archive after it ends for 30 days. After the 30-day period, the videos can be downloaded to the device or uploaded to IGTV from the archive, for extended shelf life.

Users can access Live Archive in the same dropdown menu of Posts & Stories Archive through their Profile tab.

The platform is also launching a ‘Live Now’ section in IGTV & Explore. The suggested live videos on Explore may be based on the present Explore algorithm, similar to the posts and accounts a user interacts with.

Live Videos have become an important tool for communication during the pandemic, as it is most close to real-time social experiences. It has aided in replacing conferences, educational classes, virtual festivals, and more of such activities.

It has particularly helped brands, and more eminent personalities from the Health, Lifestyle, and Entertainment sectors. Instagram Live has also been a part of the media mix for brands, also playing a role in their content distribution, and also for several artists.

The new updates would further bolster this, as traditional live events continue to remain at a halt.

