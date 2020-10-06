Instagram launches new anti-bullying features

For the National Bullying Prevention Month, Instagram is announcing two new anti-bullying features to reduce harmful interactions, including harassment and negativity, in comments.

The new anti-bullying features address the issue of harassment that Instagram was always prone to, especially towards young users who are also dealing with peer pressure and additional pressures brought on by COVID-19.

Preventing Bullying in Comments

In the last few days, the platform started testing a new feature that automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported. Users would not be exposed to negative comments, but they can still view the comments that are hidden. Tap “View Hidden Comments” to see the comments. Instagram says comments that violate the Community Guidelines will be automatically removed.

Also Read: Instagram to enable Instagram Ads without a Facebook Ad Account

The platform is also expanding comment warning to include an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post potentially offensive comments.

The new warnings let people take a moment to step back and reflect on their words and layout the potential consequences should they proceed. Instagram has started testing this feature in select languages.

Instagram is in the process of rolling out controls for messages on Instagram Direct similar to ways to manage who can tag or mention.

Comments