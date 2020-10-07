A close look at IPL 2020 Campaigns filling the advertising arena

With IPL fervor gripping the nation, the rank table is now filled with brands that want to make the most of this event gathering the masses, with catchy campaigns in the advertising arena.

Surrounding around the activity that most Indians are giving themselves up to – watching IPL, brands adjoin product integrations to their campaigns in an endeavor to etch themselves in the viewers’ brains with most eyes laid on this league.

Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI mentioned the opening match of IPL raked 20 core views in total, quoting a BARC report, making it the highest ever in any country and any league.

Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record!



As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this. @IPL @SGanguly99 @UShanx @DisneyPlusHS — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 22, 2020

The creative quality of IPL 2020 campaigns has been the most discussed topic within the advertising industry in the last few days, most cite the bar to have drastically dropped.

Given the amount of ad spends unloaded, and the expensive slots bought for the television & digital broadcast along with being run on social media, specifically during an economic downfall, several are even questioning whether the campaigns are worth the price paid.

These are few of the campaigns that have launched and are being spoken about. Not Everyone Gets It by CRED ft. Anil Kapoor has garnered a positive response, along with the recently launched part of the series with Bappi Lahiri.

Swiggy brings back the infamous Gulab Jamun Uncle, and this time with a 15-seconder, the narrative depicts how uncle scores a boundary, by convincing his better half to give him an approving smile. Ordering food has been surrounded by several concerns since the outbreak of the virus. There are several bits compressed in this advert to build trust among consumers.

Cadbury Dairy Milk expands its campaign extending gratitude with prominent players from Mumbai Indians. The brand is also the team’s Official Goodness Partner.

In #YeApnaGameHai created by Tilt Brand Solutions for Dream11, you can see cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and more indulging in gully cricket. The series comprises of one main campaign along with several spots are directed by Prasoon Pandey of Corcoise Films.

‘Match Start, Bingo! Start’ is a funny campaign series by the brand offering a range of snacks, tapping the passion for the sport.

Artist Babloo, created by the agency Spring Marketing Capital for Wakefit is another amusing campaign. The video advert featuring Vijay Raaz, a popular actor, talks about easily assemblable furniture that can be used to watch a match in comfort.

More campaigns keep their communications concise, attempt to match the momentum of an entertaining match, and the spirit of cricket.

Also Read: A consolidated list of IPL Brand Collaborations 2020

Artist Babloo ft. Vijay Raaz – Wakefit

What A Score! – Swiggy

#SayThankYou – Cadbury Dairy Milk

#YeApnaGameHai – Dream11

#BeTheInfinite ft. MS Dhoni – OPPO Mobile

Match Start, Bingo! Start – Bingo!

Not Everyone Gets It Ft. Bappi Lahiri – CRED

Chennai Super Kings’Ku Super Coffee – Levista

Bina Maange Udhaar Wapas! – KhaataBook

Indian T20 Anthem – BalleBaazi

Captains Of Tomorrow – Rapido

#KheloIndiaKhaoIndia – Dineout

If we have missed out on any of your favorite IPL 2020 Campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments