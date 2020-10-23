Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan IPL 2020 version ft. DeepVeer promotes the launch of Jio Fiber

Ideated and created by Jio Creative Labs, the campaign brings to focus Jio Fiber and its various use cases along with celebrating IPL.

The objective behind the conceptualization of the campaign was to introduce Jio Fiber in the market and shed light on how Jio Fiber has made life convenient for everyone. The narrative of the film unfolds with relatable and pleasing scenarios that elaborate on the pillars of Jio Fiber- Learn from home, Work from Home, Health from Home, Shopping from home, Enhanced Video calling experience, and Entertainment at home amongst others. The commercial runs over the ‘Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan’ track that celebrates both – Jio Fiber and IPL.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone come together with 20 cricketers from across IPL teams and groove to the iconic and immensely catchy tunes of Dhan Dhana Dhan. The whole film encapsulates the essence of a massive celebration with singing and dancing.

Jio Creative Labs put together the campaign in about 2 weeks in the new normal. The cricketers were filmed in Dubai, directed virtually, adhering to all necessary COVID-19 protocols.

Aditya Bhat, Head, Jio Creative Labs said, “While our vision was clear and the narrative was pieced together in no time, the most challenging part of this campaign was the execution. I am extremely proud of how smoothly and speedily the team was able to pull off the virtual shoot of the cricketers as well as the shoot of Ranveer and Deepika in Mumbai. All our efforts were concentrated towards making this film a success amongst its audiences.”

This amalgamation has resulted in the creation of a campaign- that appeals to the spirit and sensibilities of every Indian. The main film is a part of a massive campaign with over 40 films & above. The films will feature Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, cricketers across teams, and top names across television & digital. It will comprise of multiple 30 seconder ad films, each throwing light on a specific Jio Fiber feature and 10 seconder films with top cricketers talking about the use cases of Jio Fiber themselves.

