Kay Beauty launches content based campaign ‘Kay Konversations’ on first anniversary

To coincide with the first anniversary of Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif unveiled a campaign titled Kay Konversations that will feature a series of inspiring stories of women who have stood out with their inner beauty and strength.

The first in the KAY CONVERSATION series is a film featuring Athlete, Mobility Coach & Movement Specialist Ayesha Billimoria, forthcoming films will feature the stories of Vedika Agarwal of NGO Yein Udaan; Plus Size Models & Body Positivity Influencers Varshita Tharaney and Sakshi Sindhwani, Airbus A320 Pilot Ritu Rathee Taneja and Actress Tripti Dimri of much-celebrated supernatural thriller “Bulbul” fame. These women have patiently faced hurdles, rejection, and doubt, to patiently remain dedicated to their craft and reach success

Also Read: Katrina Kaif on why Kay Beauty fills the need gap of a human cosmetics brand

“During all the moments when I have faced struggles, it has always been the stories of women that have never failed to motivate me to keep going. We at Kay’s beauty are proud to present this new series, where we celebrate women and their stories of unflinching courage as they faced their fears to realize their dreams. Their innate resilience and determination to not into the mold are what make them truly beautiful. With KAY KONVERSATIONS we hope to motivate more and more women to live their dreams without fear while embracing every aspect of their personalities………..after all #ItsKayToBeYou.”, says Katrina Kaif.

Kay Beauty in partnership with Nykaa was created with a vision to deliver high-performance, long-lasting, ultra-glam makeup products that also care for the skin. Aiming to be a full-fledged beauty brand in the future, Kay Beauty will offer over 200 SKU’s by the end of 2020 with a line-up of color cosmetics and face products ahead. Launched with the aim to bridge the gap between high glamour and skincare, Kay Beauty was the result of meticulous research and a commitment to bringing women the best in beauty!

Falguni Nayar, CEO & Founder, Nykaa says, “With India’s first celebrity beauty brand, Kay Beauty, we were able to create something truly unique. The brand has been met with a tremendous response from women all over the country, owing to its impeccable products and formulations. Kay Beauty offers innovative beauty solutions, as well as an all-encompassing appeal, diversity, and reliability for the strong community of the brand’s users. It stands with a distinctive voice in the Indian beauty landscape and we are looking at an exciting line-up of launches over the coming year”.

Reena Chhabra, CEO, Nykaa Brands adds, “Kay Beauty has created a distinct niche for itself with high performing products that embody #makeupthatkares. It not only makes you feel glamorous, but offers special formulations crafted to nourish, nurture, and protect the skin at the same time. These are products women can use every day! It’s been a brilliant first year for Kay Beauty with eagerly awaited launches and collections, as the brand has been so well received by our audience. The feedback we’ve been getting on the products is heartening and just what we set out to achieve with Kay Beauty when we launched the brand”.

Comments