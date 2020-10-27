LKSS India bags integrated mandate of Bharti AXA Life & General Insurance

As per the mandate, L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi will manage creative, digital and BTL for both Bharti AXA Life and General Insurance.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and AXA has appointed L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its entire integrated mandate. The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and would manage the creative, digital, BTL and other media offerings for both Bharti AXA Life and General insurance.

Commenting on the appointment, Manik Nangia, Chief Operating Officer, Financial Services, Bharti Enterprises said, “A unified marketing and communication approach is instrumental in building a strong brand for both Bharti AXA Life and General Insurance.”

Also Read: Bharti AXA General Insurance launches campaign to encourage farmers for crop insurance

“The capabilities at L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi strongly complement our strategy, and we look forward to good work on brand narratives in the face of an ever-evolving consumer landscape,” he added.

On winning the mandate, Paritosh Srivastava, Managing Director, L&K | Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bharti AXA on board. We have a deep understanding of the category and have built numerous brands in this space, so we’re looking forward to taking the brand to new exciting spaces. For us, it’s also the coming together of other Publicis Groupe capabilities to have a unified, strong partnership with Bharti AXA and offer them solutions beyond just communications.”

Comments