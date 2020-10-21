How an abandoned soft toy became a source of content for Milwaukee Airport

Since July 2020, Milwaukee Airport has been leveraging an abandoned soft toy to create engaging content and drive engagement on Twitter.

Aviation and airports are perhaps among the worst hit due to the impact of the pandemic. With a plethora of restrictions and guidelines to follow and uncertainty and fear in the air, it is a task for authorities to keep up the spirits in premises and on social media. It’s a fight against gloom and who wouldn’t want a soft toy to hug as a means of defence? Turns out, Milwaukee Airport has been leveraging this sentiment all through the last few months, with the help of an abandoned soft toy.

On July 10, 2020, they had tweeted to introduce a soft toy, which was waiting at the airport in the hope of being reunited with their family. In the meantime, adventures were promised.

Hello! I was left behind at the Airport and while I really like it here, I'm sure my family is missing me. Anyone know who I belong too? In the meantime, stay tuned to check out some of the adventures I'm going on! pic.twitter.com/6yOC4wbmJZ — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 9, 2020

Over the next few weeks, the monkey could be seen visiting the various parts of the airport and sharing their experiences, always talking in the first person via tweets. The places visited by the monkey include a book shop, a retail store and the children’s play area.

Today, I am passing time at a bookstore inside the Airport.



Thanks Renaissance Book Shop for the reading recommendation even though I think this book is a little scary! I miss snuggling up with my family to read. Anyone recognize me? pic.twitter.com/vCkPwsdtNp — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 10, 2020

Today, I stopped by the new Bay View Exchange retail store at MKE! Tried asking this fellow if he knew who I was and where I belonged. No such luck, but maybe you can help! Do you know who my family is? pic.twitter.com/LbPywhPiwG — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 13, 2020

Greetings from the Children's Play Area at MKE! Does this area look familiar? Perhaps, you've played with me here before? I'm having lots of fun, but I would like to make my way home! Anyone know me? pic.twitter.com/LRdpwQbRfQ — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 14, 2020

The monkey seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the trip across the airport, explaining how the space was safe and welcoming.

Hey, how did I get up here? I’m not sure, but it sure is thrilling! Thanks @Summerfest Marketplace and House of Harley-Davidson for letting me pose up here. Now, let's find my family! pic.twitter.com/xx986hqaNG — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 16, 2020

In almost what felt like phase two of the monkey’s trip, the narrative shifted to the implementation of safety guidelines and social distancing norms at the airport. While the monkey kept wondering about meeting their family again, they also seemed to be getting more comfortable with the world of the airport. Several partner brands and eateries on the premises were also promoted in tweets. Topicals were also addressed.

Did you forget your mask? Stop by the Traveler’s Aid Desk in the Main Terminal for a free pack of cloth face coverings. They're the same kind you've seen me sporting around the Airport! And were you the one who forgot me? This desk is actually where I was originally turned in! pic.twitter.com/JAzHZtFAtn — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 20, 2020

Masked-up ✅

Safety vest on ✅

Pilot’s License? 🙈



Thank you to my friends over at @AlaskaAir for making me an honorary employee for the day! Up, up, and away. Maybe I’ll be able to better spot my owner from up here. ✈️ #pilotlife pic.twitter.com/yA2ttmhLeU — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 22, 2020

Thanks @Starbucks and @HMSHost for the delicious post-work treat today! I had never heard of a #Puppuccino before, but I'll be back for more! ☕️I was originally found at the location on Concourse C in March. If you were the one who forgot me, let me know so we can reunite! pic.twitter.com/vXOClvQv9O — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) July 23, 2020

And eventually, the monkey was given a name – Violet!

Thanks MKE for officially giving me a name and a role!



During my time here, I've been Violet the Pilot, Violet the Engineer, Violet the Firefighter, and now Violet the Ambassador! I can't wait to continue to show you all my adventures while I wait for my family to find me. 🙈 pic.twitter.com/pRlPTvEL2y — MKE – Milwaukee Airport (@MitchellAirport) October 13, 2020

With the help of Violet, Milwaukee Airport was able to indulge in engaging storytelling. Violet played the role of a mascot for the airport, helping them explain how despite everything, an airport could still be a safe space to visit.

