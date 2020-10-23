Mirzapur 2 stirs brand connect as posts come alive on social media

Brand posts help add to the excitement around Mirzapur 2 as businesses leverage the trend on social media with quirky creatives.

Mirzapur 2 is perhaps the most anticipated show of the year, a ray of sunshine in one like 2020. With Amazon Prime Videos’ promotional push and the love of fans, every announcement in regard to the new season’s release was celebrated like a milestone. Now that Mirzapur 2 is finally out, quite a few brand posts can be seen on social media, marketing the end of the anticipation and beginning of a shared experience.

While some brands chose to talk about the season being dropped at night, a little before than expected, others found parallels with their own brand ethos to create relevant content. Some chose to talk about specific characters while others concentrate on the overall theme of the show.

Some also talked about the idea of binge-watching the show at night, to enjoy the show as well as avoid spoilers. The phenomenon is likely to remind one of the powers of The Game of Thrones and how people would prefer to watch the show early morning rather than risk coming across spoilers through the day.

The overall sentiment of these brand creatives was that they were created by admirers of the show as an attempt to express emotions much like a fan would.

Zomato

Rapido

Yuvaa

TrulyMadly

MoneyTap

Oral-B

Hide & Seek

The Garlic Bread

Nykaa Man

