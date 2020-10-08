Mirzapur brand posts are here to personally increase engagement

Trend Aya Hai, Wo Jayega Bhi, Bas Creatives Zarur Banenge. Guddu Pandit is back and he brings Mirzapur brand posts along with the heat.

The trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 has laid down the laws on social media since its launch with over fifty thousand posts on Instagram and was being widely discussed on Twitter too. Mirzapur brand posts climb the ladder to reach this trend’s peak.

Trailer launches of returning seasons of prominent shows in pop culture are increasingly becoming topical trends tapped by brands, as previously observed with Sacred Games and more shows. Such brand creatives work both ways for the brand, and for the show.

Brands use dialogues that are growing popular, high moments of the trailer, and use several scenes for promotions. For instance, Mumbai Police and Surat City Traffic Police use the templates to explain the rules of the town.

More brands integrate their products into the Mirzapur dialect to make their communications fashionable to the audiences.

Also Read: Paatal Lok brand posts have crawled up to Dharti Lok

Mumbai Police

Surat City Traffic Police

BalleBaazi

Durex India

Oral-B India

Unwanted 21 Days

Samaara Tea

Brand Factory

MoneyTap

Candyman Fantastik

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Mirzapur 2 brand posts, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments