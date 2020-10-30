Mohit Joshi elevated to CEO, Havas Media Group

Prior to this Mohit Joshi was Managing Director Havas Media Group. He will continue to report to Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India.

Havas Group India has announced the elevation of Mohit Joshi to Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Group with immediate effect. This appointment comes as part of the acceleration of the group’s overall growth strategy.

Joshi’s 13+ years at Havas Media Group has seen the agency grow exponentially. A seasoned media professional with 20+ years of experience in the industry, he has worked on a wide range of categories and brands. He has successfully straddled strategic planning, AOR management, buying functions and led multi-disciplinary teams across offices for the last many years. Some of the brands include Hyundai, Kia, Swiggy, Tata Motors, Voltas, Voltas Beko, TVS Tyres, Taj Hotels, amongst others.

Vishnu Mohan, Chairman and CEO, Havas Group, India and Southeast Asia said, “I have had the privilege of welcoming Mohit to Havas almost 14 years ago. A true dynamic leader with an in-depth understanding of consumers, brands, and the changing media landscape. Mohit’s experience and long association with Havas make him an ideal choice for the leadership role, as we look to significantly scale our presence in the media space.”

Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas Group India said “Over the last few years, Mohit has not just driven existing clients and business but has also played a lead role in driving the growth for the agency. He is a passionate and visionary business leader, who brings invaluable expertise. His long-term vision coupled with his acumen will help us make a more meaningful difference to brands and consumers. I am happy that its Mohit who will lead Havas Media Group into the next phase of growth.”

Mohit Joshi said, “In today’s dynamic and evolving business environment, Havas overall is undergoing a massive change to stay differentiated, relevant and meaningful. I’m excited to take on this huge responsibility and new responsibilities and combating the challenges during this crucial time and I look forward to the next chapter working closely with Rana, the senior management of Havas Group India, my wonderful colleagues and clients and the entire team across the region and all our global offices.”

