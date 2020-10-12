Electricity off, brand creatives on…

As parts of Maharashtra were caught in a power outage, Mumbai power cut brand posts attempted to disperse the humidity woes with light humour.

October 12, 2020 – a date Mumbaikars (and Navi Mumbaikars, Thanekars and even Punekars) shall not forget soon. Why? A city wide power outage left the citizens and brands reeling in its wake. Such was the magnitude of the Mumbai power cut that, many parts of the city lost complete electricity for nearly 4 hours, with many areas still (as I write this article) awaiting that lone bulb to light and fan blades to rotate for some respite from the humidity. Obvious, we knew Mumbai power cut brand posts were soon to arrive.

While some found the situation amusing and some annoying, most found it funny enough to make jokes. The power outage in Mumbai was soon trending and expectedly enough, brand creatives started trickling in – a quick shoutout to Delhi & Bangalore branches.

Unlike the usual topical posts, Mumbai electricity brand posts have no common creative theme – it is mostly brands sharing their take on the situation with a comical effect. ixigo, for instance, has made a travel joke on the situation while McDonald’s India created a fries grid.

Scroll through this not so long list (probably because creative folks are still waiting for electricity) of Mumbai power cut brand posts.

Zee Cafe India

Burger King India

Durex India

Montex Pen

Society Tea

Faasos

BookMyShow

Me: Powercut all over Mumbai, mast thodi der so jata hoon



Humidity: *hold my drink* pic.twitter.com/kMBrNUT516 — BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) October 12, 2020

Sab TV

Ixigo

Which city would Mumbaikars rather be in right now?



Electricity😉#Mumbaipowercut #mumbaipoweroutage — ixigo (@ixigo) October 12, 2020

Prime Video India

realising i don't have to work and get a default long weekend pic.twitter.com/KmcdULJfpJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 12, 2020

Bisleri India

Mumbai’s #PowerFailure may be adding to your #MondayBlues but we would say gulp your worry with a bottle of #Bisleri. #StayHydrated #StayCool — BisleriZone (@BisleriZone) October 12, 2020

YouTube India

Who turned on the dark mode in Mumbai⚡️ — YouTube India (@YouTubeIndia) October 12, 2020

Tinder India

The only reason my crush hasn't texted back is the power cut right? — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) October 12, 2020

Under 25 Dictionary

McDonald’s India

BLEAD

HDFC Bank

