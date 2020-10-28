Ola Foods unveils ‘Khichdi Premier League’ to bank on IPL buzz

The campaign by Ola Foods aims to uphold the spirit of cricket and take the whole match-day snacking experience to a new level.

The Khichdi Experiment steps up the excitement of the ongoing IPL season with its signature Khichdi variants along with anthems for each of the eight IPL teams under the new campaign Khichdi Premier League 2020 by Ola Foods.

Two of your favourite things in the world are coming together to delight you this season. #KhichdiPremierLeague brings the best of both #khichdi and #cricket, with our delicious recipes to go with your beloved teams. Let’s get this party started! pic.twitter.com/6fcXUVxMZe — Khichdi Experiment (@Khichdi_Exp) October 2, 2020

With revivification in progress, in the COVID times, the Cricket world in India is enjoying the 13th season of the Indian Premier League that is being played away from the shores of the nation, in the UAE. While the match-watching experience has been restricted owing to the social distancing norms, the IPL fever remains the same and the fans never fail to celebrate the potpourri of Cricket and Food.

Interestingly, as people have adjusted to the new way of enjoying the match from the comfort of their homes, by offering food that is wholesome, exciting, and adding on to tadka of supporting the team spirit, one can take the whole IPL experience to a new level.

Every khichdi is unique in its ingredients and taste, therefore embodying the regional flavors of the state that these teams represent. From RCB’s Bisi Bele Bath to KKR’s Bengali Panch Phoran Khichdi, the KPL offers an exciting array of Khichdi variants infused with the modern twist of flavors and the excitement of Cricket. Few other notable variants include a modern fusion such as Mumbai Indian’s Pav Bhaji Khichdi, Rajasthan Royal’s Leshun Aur Hare Pyaaz Ki Khichdi, CSK’s Sambar Khichdi, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Khatte Dal Ki Khichdi, and KXIP & Delhi Capital’s Langarwali and Tadkewali Khichdi respectively.

As part of this campaign, Ola Foods has also customized and curated catchy anthems for the Khichdi variant of every IPL team. Tune in to the KPL anthem and indulge in a ride of flavors supporting your team on a matchday with your bowl of Khichdi.

Khichdi Experiment has also launched a social media campaign ‘Apna Game, Apni Khichdi’, which is currently underway and includes fun-filled engagements such as a series of contests to keep the conversation brewing between Food and Cricket. Users are creating their own videos using the khichdi anthems to show support to their favorite team.

Through KPL, Ola’s Khichdi Experiment continues to advocate the melange of Cricket and Food.

Comments