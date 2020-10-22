OML’s Global Creator Network renews global digital marketing mandate with Bacardi & its brands

As per the mandate, OML’s Global Creator Network will help strengthen digital and content marketing efforts for Bacardi & eight of its portfolio brands for this year.

OML Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. (OML’s) Global Creator Network has renewed its digital content marketing mandate with Bacardi and eight of its portfolio brands including Breezer, Grey Goose, William Lawson’s, Dewar’s, Bombay Sapphire, Martini, Martini 0.0, and Patrón.

“Bacardi brands have driven relevant messaging in a cluttered and fragmented media landscape in their collaborations with creators in a locally meaningful way in every market we’ve been working in. The two-way conversations with creators are more authentic and meaningful in fans’ lives while allowing brands to create unique global platforms”, said, Gunjan Arya, CEO, OML Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

A specialist team within the content marketing vertical drives branded entertainment efforts for Bacardi brands across 15 countries including across South East Asia, India, Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Latin America.

“OML has shown exceptional skill in creatively bringing our brands to life through digital content platforms. As curators of popular culture, their understanding of consumer behavior, emerging trends, and market insights have kept brands across our portfolio relevant and top of mind for our audiences. We work closely with their team of content specialists in more than 15 countries to drive our brand and business goals, and look forward to further strengthening our association this year,” said Eshita Jayaswal, Digital & PR Lead- Asia, Middle East, Africa, Bacardi.

“Our proprietary analytics platform and creator selection tools result in optimized placement and organic distribution for Bacardi campaigns. This enables the creative disruption that our teams bring while driving brand equity and embedding the brands in popular culture,” said, Tusharr Kumar, Business Head, GCN.

