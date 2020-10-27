Pay it forward, says Philips India in new festive campaign

To counter the gloom of the pandemic and encourage people to shop to revive the economy this festive season, Philips India has launched the #KhushiyonKiLadi campaign.

When you shop, you enable a chain of economic activities that benefit various people. It’s almost like paying it forward to create a multi-layered network of happiness. It’s also something that’s a must for 2020, a year that’s been difficult for everyone. As people look forward to the festive season as a means to fight off the despair brought upon by the pandemic, Philips India has launched a new campaign to advocate for festive shopping.

“#KhushiyonKiLadi is an appeal to the people of India that no matter what, you must celebrate this festival season because when you celebrate, you enable someone else to celebrate as well. This is our way of standing firmly not just with our consumers, but with every single business owner in the country. If our message can motivate even one person, we’d consider this a job well done,” said Gulbahar Taurani, Vice-President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent.

The insight that led to the campaign’s making was that the power to revive you and reinvigorate the economy lies in the hands of a single individual. That irrespective of the size of the purchase, they have the power to cause ripples. The message is extremely relevant as various cities across the country open to in a phased manner and businesses limp back to normalcy. The campaign will be promoted across social/digital media handles by Philips India.

