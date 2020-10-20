Pujo Campaigns 2020 commence the festive season

Here’s unveiling the pandal set with Pujo Campaigns 2020 producing upbeat melodies, sentimental stories, and faithful worship.

Pujo Campaigns 2020 have maintained the constant theme of celebrating women that remain imbibed in vibrant visuals and folklore culture, but have also brought in novel narratives around safety and social gatherings that are socially distant.

Melodies have been a significant form of communication this year, with the launch of hymns by Berger Paints, Sunlight, Joy Personal Care, and more brands weaving music in their storylines.

The commencement of the festive shopping season observed several brands conveying their safety measures at the physical outlets or contactless delivery options. For instance, Reliance Trends, and more apparel brands depicting temperature checks, sanitization, and more.

WeAreLabeless & Multilogue Collective have undertaken an initiative of redefining Pujo with an eco-conscious approach of upcycling pandals and supporting local craftsmen/women, artisans, and more.

Lifebuoy sticks to its core communication of being a preventive solution, but with a festive touch portraying its products coming in handy.

Centuryply revives its initiative Heroes, the series of campaigns that have inspired to overpower obstructions. This year we faced hurdles that were unseen before, and along with the pandemic, the east coast of India was also devastated with the cyclone Amphan. The long-form advert revolves around his scenario and the worship of humanity’s mother – Mother Nature.

More campaigns embellish the pandal with the festive aura.

Also Read: Pujo Campaigns garnished with artistic visuals and compelling stories

Heroes 2020 – CenturyPly

Pujor Prem – Lifebuoy

#UnstoppablePujo – Ajio

Dugga Elo Ghawrey – Asian Paints

Aparajita – Ekotai Shundor, Ekotai Shokti! – Tanishq

Pujo Special – House Of Pataudi & Myntra

Berger Priyo Pujo – Berger Paints India

জীবনের রঙ – Sunlight

দুগ্গা এল – Joy Personal Care

#ChaloPaltai – Welspun

Trends With Ritabhari Chakraborty – Reliance Trends

Phirey Paowa – Ambuja Neotia

Pujo Begins With You – Pantaloons

#PujoShuruMaxE – Max Fashion

Redefining Pujo 2020 – WeAreLabeless X Multilogue Collective

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Pujo Campaigns, write to us at content@socialsamosacom or let us know in the comments below.

Comments