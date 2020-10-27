Snapchat announces 150% hike in DAUs in India since last year

Snapchat is working on tailoring its content for the Indian community with the help of partnerships and culturally relevant content here.

In a virtual event held to celebrate the partnerships and the community, they have built for themselves in India, Snap Inc. announced that that the Daily Active Users in India have increased by nearly 150% in the past year. The Snapchat team further talked about the various experiences they have added to the platform via content and partnerships to make it interesting and relevant for the Indian Community.

Since launching its content platform Discover in India in 2018, Snapchat has aired content from over 30 partners including Miss Malini, NewJ, Pocket Aces and Vice India. In the past year alone, over 40 million unique viewers in India have watched a show on Snapchat. The company has announced further investment with a Hindi adaptation of one of its longest-running Snap Originals series Phone Swap and new shows featuring celebrities Anushka Sen, Raftaar, Ruhi Singh and Vir Das. These will premiere in 2021.

Snap also announced its first Indian Snap Games partner, Moonfrog Labs, who is creating an exclusive, custom-made version of popular board game Ludo Club. Furthermore, Ready Chef Go!, a Snap Game that launched last year will add an Indian kitchen challenge called ‘Dosa Dash’ where Snapchatters will be able to cook up Dosa with their friends.

The company also debuted the most recent developments in its partnership with Samsung, including new Hinglish personalised Bitmoji stickers that can be used on the Samsung Keyboard.

Finally, new SnapKit integrations with Alt Balaji and NDTV, mean that Snapchatters can share everything from breaking news to shows they’re watching, price comparison information and even real-time ETA when travelling across the country by train.

“It’s exciting to share what we’ve been working on over the past few months,” said Durgesh Kaushik, Head of India Market Development at Snap, “It’s always been a priority to us that Snapchat feels like it was made just for you – no matter where you are in the world or the language that you speak. We’ve come a long way since last year — seeing nearly 150% growth of our community here in India. We hope Snapchatters really enjoy these new features and experiences, and we are grateful to have such creative partners to collaborate with.”

