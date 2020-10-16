Social beat bags digital marketing mandate for Moonlyte

As a part of the mandate, Social Beat will help in the integrated digital strategy for the client including social media, digital advertising campaigns, organic traffic growth & more.

Moonlyte has partnered with Social Beat for a digital-first strategy to build its brand and grow the platform.

Social Beat’s mandate is to provide the platform with an integrated digital strategy including social media, digital advertising campaigns, performance marketing, and content to drive organic traffic growth.

Speaking on the association with Social Beat, Samuel Selvakumar, Co-Founder, Moonlyte, said, “We are excited to leverage Social Beat’s expertise on digital marketing and track record with Google, Facebook, and LinkedIn for growing our business at Moonlyte.”

“We are excited to partner with an innovative player in the gig economy. We aim to partner with their experienced team to redefine careers and build a robust platform for skills and talent. We hope to leverage our digital expertise with the passion of the Moonlyte team to create a meaningful change in the talent industry”, said, Vikas Chawla, Co-Founder, Social Beat

“We are very happy to be working with Moonlyte for a number of reasons: For one, it is not very often that we have an opportunity to help shape change, and we will be doing that with businesses increasingly looking at greater flexibility in terms of people, time and costs. Secondly, the team at Moonlyte have a clear vision and a sophisticated platform that can accelerate this change. And finally, the caliber of the leadership at Moonlyte makes this a partnership that is truly exciting”, said, David Appasamy, Head-Brand & Strategy, Social Beat.

