Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Ensure, Wakefit.co & IPL 2020 campaigns

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Ensure’s campaign with Gajraj Rao, Bewakoof’s collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate and more.

Campaigns

When Ensure’s campaign triggered Gajraj Rao to take a walk down the memory lane

Gajraj Rao took to Twitter to share an anecdote from the past and why the recent campaign he shot for Abbott’s Ensure holds a special place in his heart. Read more here.

Bewakoof.com uses Yashraj Mukhate’s signature style for ‘Rasode…’ t-shirt collection launch

To promote the launch of the official Rasode Mein Kaun Tha collection by Bewakoof.com and Yashraj Mukhate, Yashraj puts together two pieces only – hilarious snippets from a TV Show and a melodious tune to compose it into a musical piece – Biggini Shoot. Read more here.

Cadabam’s puts the spotlight on mental health through #ReadTheSigns Campaign Spot

Conceptualized and produced in-house by Vanilla Films, the #ReadTheSigns campaign for Cadabam’s Hospitals aims to encourage people to reach out to those suffering from depression. Read more here.

Wakefit.co launches new campaign ft. Kumbhkaran

Leveraging Kumbhkaran’s association with the ability to sleep soundly, Wakefit.co campaign introduces him as The Sleep Enthusiast. Read more here.

#BeSleepHygienic: UrbanBed attempts to cultivate good sleeping habits

UrbanBed’s recent campaign, #BeSleepHygienic, is all about creating quality sleep habits that can help de-stress & rejuvenate. Read more here.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Gillette India, the brand that balanced hard-sell & storytelling

This Thursday we do a quick throwback to the Gillette India advertising journey that not only confined itself to direct selling razors but kept ‘shaving stereotypes’ through storytelling. Read more here.

Celebrity Brands: What makes Sachin Tendulkar Master Blaster of social media?

This segment of celebrity brands deep-dives into the Sachin Tendulkar social media strategy – a second inning of the maverick cricketer that transcends boundaries off the field becoming a force to reckon with, for audiences & brands, alike. Read more here.

Inside: G-Shock Arena, a campaign focussed on extending the brand philosophy

Social Samosa takes a look at G-Shock’s latest campaign and how it attempts to revive demand with the upcoming festive season. Read more here.

Scroll through

A close look at IPL 2020 Campaigns filling the advertising arena

With IPL fervour gripping the nation, the rank table is now filled with brands that want to make the most of this event gathering the masses, with catchy campaigns in the advertising arena. Read more here.

Pujo Campaigns garnished with artistic visuals and compelling stories

Durga Pujo Campaigns have marked the festive season each year with forthright narratives and enchanting visuals, here we go through a few of such eminent campaigns that have remained bold over the years. Read more here.

Brand campaigns that depict various facets of mental health

From depression to exam pressure, Indian brand campaigns have time and again put forth narratives around mental health, here’s a curated list. Read more here.

Topicals & Trends

Mirzapur brand posts are here to personally increase engagement

Trend Aya Hai, Wo Jayega Bhi, Bas Creatives Zarur Banenge. Guddu Pandit is back and he brings Mirzapur brand posts along with the heat. Read more here.

Biggini Shoot brand posts that capture the trend

Casual Views The, Phir Shares Badh Gaye, Brands Ko Pata Chala, Phir Trend Start Ho Gaya. Here are some of the hottest brand posts from the Biggini Shoot. Read more here.

#HowItStarted brand posts are ticking on timelines

It started as a Twitter trend, with users depicting how their relationships started, and how it’s going and now #HowItStarted brand posts are surfing on this topical wave. Read more here.

