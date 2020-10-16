Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. MakeMyTrip, Mia by Tanishq & more

Here’s to another week of some best campaigns that were rolled out along with some in-depth editorial pieces by Social Samosa.

Social Samosa's weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features MakeMyTrip's festive campaign, Tinder India's 280-character Twitter strategy, Hellmann's campaigns, and more.

Campaigns

Wipro Lighting’s #SurprisinglyHuman attempts to resolve worries in the Corona-World

New Wipro LED Lighting campaign focusses on the importance of contactless offerings with a narrative set against the backdrop of pandemic-induced hesitations.

MakeMyTrip boosts travel festive season

MakeMyTrip released a new digital film to uplift people to embrace change and revive the joys of life, with the campaign 'Life Ka Karo Game On' featuring Aparshakti Khurana.

Mia by Tanishq’s recent campaign introduces new brand ambassador, Mithila Palkar

Mia by Tanishq 's festive campaign features Mithila Palkar, leveraging her talent of singing and creating music while emphasizing on breaking the 4th wall.

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Parle Monaco, a namkeen journey that defined the category

Traversing through the iconic Parle Monaco advertising journey, we take a look at its crispy branding stints and 'namkeen' flavored campaigns that stood the test of time.

Inside: Milk Bikis’ storytelling efforts to leverage it’s strongest market, Tamil Nadu

As a token of gratitude for Tamil Nadu, the brand's strongest market in the country, Milk Bikis launched a campaign to re-establish its stronghold. Social Samosa speaks with the brand-agency duo.

Decoding: Tinder India’s 280-character Twitter strategy

Tinder India leverages witty one-liners and topical commentary to drive engagement on Twitter, we take a close look at their strategy.

Scroll through

Electricity off, brand creatives on…

As parts of Maharashtra were caught in a power outage, Mumbai power cut brand posts attempted to disperse the humidity woes with light humor.

Hellmann’s Campaigns that sold products by solving problems

Opening the jar of Hellmann's juicy secrets, and tasting how they increased sales with campaigns that solved problems while also establishing that their products are a cut above the rest.

When brands used desserts to hit the sweet spot

Unveiling the platter of brand creatives that reflect the love for desserts consumers have the hots for and make their hearts melt.

Global Handwashing Day campaigns encourage us to build the future with our hands

Global Handwashing Day, the initiative undertaking the pursuit of promoting handwashing habits is being amplified with brand campaigns & creatives.

