Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Pujo Campaigns 2020, Mirzapur 2 & more

Long Reads

Brand Saga: Nerolac Advertising Journey- a jingle that made history

Nerolac advertising journey spanning decades has presented us with a palette of an iconic jingle, memorable campaigns, and differentiated product offerings. We cruise through the brand’s unforgettable saga. Read more here.

#SSIPLWatch How Chennai Super Kings makes fans whistle on social media

With IPL creating waves with its 13th season, we take a closer look at the social media strategy of Chennai Super Kings and their yellow-hued fan-centric communication online. Read more here.

Inside: Mirzapur 2 marketing strategy – A combination of seasons to increase viewership

Mirzapur 2 Marketing Strategy is all about recapping season 1 for loyalists & new viewers while keeping the buzz alive for the upcoming season. A look at their social media mix. Read more here.

Inside: Chalo’s attempt to stay relevant with live passenger tracking & cashless payments

We take a look at how Chalo is evolving its marketing strategy to stay relevant to users through the pandemic and in the new normal. Read more here.

Topicals & Trends

Pujo Campaigns 2020 commence the festive season

Here’s unveiling the pandal set with Pujo Campaigns 2020 producing upbeat melodies, sentimental stories, and faithful worship. Read more here.

World Food Day creatives urge to fill others’ plate

While some decide to throw away the extra food, some are stuck with empty stomachs on sleepless nights; World Food Day creatives intend to bridge this gap between extra and essential. Read more here.

Mirzapur 2 stirs brand connect as posts come alive on social media

Brand posts help add to the excitement around Mirzapur 2 as businesses leverage the trend on social media with quirky creatives. Read more here.

Scroll Through

Burger King Campaigns bringing the Halloween spirit to life

Burger King did more than carving pumpkins and lighting bonfires – they brought back the dead, turned outlets into haunted attractions, and drowned their campaigns into the Halloween phantom. Read more here.

Pepsi Campaigns that crashed the IPL

With the country sinking in the IPL fever, we hit a sweep shot back to the times when Pepsi Campaigns crashed the IPL. Read more here.

Mirzapur 2 Brand Associations: OTT marketing gets more mainstream

We take a look at how OTT apps now approach branded associations for new content like movies once did before theater release, in light of the Mirzapur 2 brand extensions. Read more here.

Campaigns

Bajaj Allianz Life’s festive campaign urges customers to invest lockdown savings

The #SavingsToLifeGoals campaign by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance aims to transform customers’ mindset towards savings and long-term investments, especially due to the reduced spends during the lockdown. Read more here.

Philips’ ‘Hausla program’ attempts to relieve the Dhobi community of their woes

Philips collaborated with Dhobi Kalyan Charitable Trust to support and empower the dhobi community in Mumbai during the pandemic. Read more here.

Mi partners with digital celebrities & musicians for festive campaigns

Celebrating the festive season this year, Mi India has announced a series of music campaign for ‘Diwali with Mi’ and Durga Puja celebrations. Read more here.

Global Samosa

New global Alexa campaign highlights features with a touch of humor

Directed by Andreas Nilsson, the campaign presents use-case scenarios and the personalization possibilities that Amazon Alexa offers its users. Read more here.

How an abandoned soft toy became a source of content for Milwaukee Airport

Since July 2020, Milwaukee Airport has been leveraging an abandoned soft toy to create engaging content and drive engagement on Twitter. Read more here.

