Social Media News Round-Up: YouTube shopping features & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook banning anti-vaccine ads, YouTube experimenting with in-app shopping features, and more.

Facebook to ban ads that discourage vaccine use

If an ad explicitly suggests not getting a vaccine, it will be rejected, and the enforcement of the new policy by Facebook will begin over the next few days. Read more here.

Facebook Messenger gets redesigned with new features

Along with the new visual interface, Facebook Messenger now has more personalization features such as custom reactions, chat themes, and more. Read more here.

All You Need to know about The Social Dilemma & Facebook

A Netflix Original – The Social Dilemma, a docudrama is being widely discussed for bringing out the dark side of our mobile screens, and with Facebook’s response to it, here is all you need to know about it. Read more here.

WordPress blogs can now be published as Twitter Threads

The entire WordPress blog post as Twitter thread – every word, image, and video will be carried over to the social media platform, making it easier to amplify the reach and engagement of your content beyond WordPress. Read more here.

YouTube to remove videos with COVID-19 vaccine misinformation

Videos that contradict COVID-19 vaccine facts provided by authorized health experts or organizations such as WHO or circulating any misinformation around the subject will be removed from the YouTube platform. Read more here.

Google improves attribution for YouTube TrueView for action ads

To improve the measurement of the impact of video ads on the consumer journey, Google is updating the assessment of YouTube’s ‘TrueView for Action’ ads and is relating video ad exposure with conversions. Read more here.

YouTube experiments with in-app shopping features

YouTube is in the initial phase of testing integration with Shopify and is working on in-app shopping features with a small group of video channels. Read more here.

Twitter updates privacy settings on desktop and mobile

To give users more control over their experience on factors such as what content or ads they see, their discoverability on the platform, and more, Twitter has updated its Privacy Settings. Read more here.

Snapchat rolls out a new feature called Sounds

Users can now say it with Sounds on Snapchat. The feature lets users add music from the available catalog to their Snaps. Read more here.

Zoom puts focus on event management, rolls out OnZoom

OnZoom is a comprehensive solution for paid Zoom users to create, host, and monetize events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or improv shows, and music lessons on the Zoom Meetings platform. Read more here.

