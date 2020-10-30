Social Media News Round Up: Updated Instagram Live & more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social media news this week was dominated by the third quarter reports of Facebook, Pinterest, and Snapchat, new updates for Instagram Live, and more.

Facebook launches Cloud Playable Ads for Facebook Gaming

With the launch of several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on browser — playable instantly, with no downloads required, the platform also announced the launch of Cloud Playable Ads. Read more here.

Workplace by Facebook introduces dark mode with other updates

Workplace by Facebook has brought in a number of updates with an aim to enable faster connectivity, enhanced lighting, and accessibility, and better post creation. Read more here.

Ankhi Das quits Facebook after controversy over content

Facebook’s Public Policy Director in India, Ankhi Das has decided to quit the organization to pursue her interest in public service. Read more here.

Instagram introduces new updates for Live videos

The new updates by Instagram for Live videos are designed for users to reach more audiences and increase the shelf life of Live videos. Read more here.

Instagram integration with Messenger has now rolled out in India

The integration of Instagram and Messenger will let users connect with friends & family across both the platforms by using either of the apps to send messages and join video calls. Read more here.

Snapchat Updates: Halloween Lenses & Visual Search

Snapchat is expanding its product scanning capabilities with new updates and has also launched Halloween Lenses building on its body-tracking technology. Read more here.

Snapchat announces 150% hike in DAUs in India since last year

Snapchat is working on tailoring its content for the Indian community with the help of partnerships and culturally relevant content here. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Snap Inc Q3 2020 Earnings Report

The highlights from the Snap Inc Q3 2020 Earnings Report includes engagement across key metrics, new products launched within the quarter, and updates from the growing trend of augmented reality that the platform has pioneered. Read more here.

Pinterest introduces new merchant tools to boost sales

The new Pinterest merchant tools include a new storefront profile, faster Catalogs feed ingestion, collections as a shopping ad format, video for collections, automatic bidding, conversion insights and analysis, and an improved product tagging test. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from YouTube Brandcast 2020

Globally, 500 hours of content uploaded every minute on YouTube. This and more highlights from the flagship advertiser event for brands and agencies – YouTube Brandcast 2020. Read more here.

YouTube adds new features to the mobile app

YouTube is making some changes in the user interface, moving icons, and introducing new features and gestures to improve and control the video viewing experience on mobile apps. Read more here.

Google launches new Pinterest-like experimental app, Keen

The new app for Web & Andriod developed by Google – Keen, enables users to curate content basis their interests, share collections with others, and find new content based on what they have saved. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Facebook Q3 2020 Report

The Facebook Q3 2020 Report shows positive results in terms of revenue generated and user base, with advertising continuing to hold the fort. More of such highlights would aid brands and advertisers with an overview of the platform. Read more here.

Key Takeaways from Pinterest Q3 2020 Report

Pinterest shows strong international user growth, along with a substantial increase in the US market. Here are more of such highlights for brands and advertisers from the Pinterest Q3 2020 Report. Read more here.

