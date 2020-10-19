[Register] Social Samosa Bootcamp 2020

Social Samosa Bootcamp 2020 helps you understand the role concepts such as Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Performance Marketing, and Analytics in the COVID-19 world.

A lot has changed in the last 6 months – this includes consumers, their habits, their expectations, and thus the very fabric of the A & M industry. During such times, it has become more than crucial to be able to decode the most appropriate marketing strategy for reaching out to your TG.

The right use of the right marketing tactic at the right time, help in creating a winning strategy – one that not only helps brands on the business front but also in creating a bond with their consumers. Keeping in mind the evolving DNA of the industry, Social Samosa Bootcamp 2020 will cover topics such as content, influencer strategy, performance for campaigns and analytics.

Date: 31st October 2020

Time: 2 PM to 6 PM

What to expect?

Social Samosa Bootcamp 2020 will help you to understand each of the aforementioned elements for actionable insights and strategy to hone and implement the concepts for creating an agile marketing strategy.

The session will aim to cover the following modules taught by industry veterans:

Module: Content Marketing

Speaker – Sonali Savla, Business Development Manager, 22Feet Tribal Worldwide

Module: Paid Social and Performance Marketing

Speaker – Shashwati Shubhadarshini, Manager, Programmatic Business Strategy, Merkle Sokrati

Module: Influencer Marketing

Speakers – Aarushi Sethi, Director at Pollen and Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, CEO, Qoruz

Module: Analytics

Speaker – Harshil Karia, Founder & MD at Schbang

Register for the Bootcamp here:

Loading…

Comments