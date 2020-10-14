Ventures Advertising retains digital duties for Surat Smart City

The digital mandate awarded to Ventures Advertising includes the documentation and promotion of all activities under Surat Smart City.

Surat Smart City Development Ltd. has decided to renew its digital communication mandate with Ventures Advertising Pvt. Ltd. Under the guidance of Dep. Commissioner C.Y. Bhatt, the team will be responsible for the PR and Advertising of Surat Municipal Corporation’s independent initiatives, new rollouts and daily updates that are essential to the citizens.

The agency has been working with the corporation since last year, helping build SMC’s social media presence with interactive activities, influencer campaigns, catchy jingle tunes and colloquial terms to help officials efficiently connect and communicate with the people of Surat.

Commenting on the mandate, SMC commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani said, “SMC is looking forward to securing the first rank in the upcoming Swachh Survekshan 2021. Ventures team shares our goal of making Surat a plastic-free city, helping us secure a place in the Ease Of Living Index as well as raise awareness about the Tapi Riverfront Project. The team includes various gifted persons with experience in big pharma, national radio and Central Government PR.”

“Surat is one of the ten cities that have been declared as smart cities by the central government. It is a great opportunity for us to be able to to work with them again and we will make the best of it,” added Vitesh Shah, CEO, Ventures Advertising.

