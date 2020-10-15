WFH Dairies Leaders of Tomorrow: Episode 26 ft Prachi Madiyar
Client Excellence Manager at Puretech Digital, Prachi Madiyar shares a glimpse of what a day in her WFH life looks like.
Prachi Madiyar is usually woken up by an 8.30 AM alarm but the schedule might go for a toss if she is binge-watching Netflix till late the previus night, like most of us. “Sometimes I feel guilty of not moving too much and start my day with a quick workout,” she shares.
After a hearty breakfast, she switches on her work mode which always starts by making a To-Do list and preparing mentally for the calls. “70% of my workday is spent on calls. I also keep track of different brand activities on social media. The day usually post-lunch flies by very quickly with a lot of brainstorming sessions, discussions, client reviews, pitches,” she adds.
Before the pandemic, Madiyar reiterates that she had no idea how difficult the household work would be and that she developed a newfound interest in cooking. She says, “An hour or two of my current binge and that’s a wrap for the day.”
Watch the video to know how Madiyar balances her work from and for home life amidst never-ending zoom calls and her thoughts about ‘Jhaadu Pocha’ and ‘bartan‘.