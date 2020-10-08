WFHDiaries Leaders of Tomorrow Episode 24 ft Mehak Mathur

Donning the role of Sr.Content Creator & Strategist at Jio Creative Labs, Mehak Mathur thinks it’s safe to say now that we have all adapted to the new normal.

“Initially when it started I never thought it would last for so long and now its been 6 months. There are few things that have really worked for me during WFH – the fact that I am being able to work in my pajamas since I am not one of those who like to dress up a lot,” laughs Mehak Mathur.

She further shares that during the lockdown days she has found herself at her productive best and the number of tasks she has been able to accomplish is way better than working out of office.

Mathur wakes up at around 9 AM and indulges in 15-20 minutes of mediation. Later she fixes herself with a good cup of coffee and a heavy breakfast that gives her the much-needed energy to survive the entire day.

“I always commence work by getting on calls with my entire team and aligning everybody on what is to be done throughout the day. We make sure that we are all on the same page. It helps us to cut down on the number of calls to each other and deliver everything in time,” says Mathur.

During the day she makes sure to get done with all the mechanical work i.e writing and replying to emails, doing all sorts of client calls. The past sunset time is reserved for the creative work i.e conceptualizing and because that is when she feels she is at her creative best.

“I try to wrap up my work scene by 9 PM and once that’s done I try to spend time with my family. After that spend some time reading and writing and I also love consuming all genres of content online- thriller being my favorite,” shares Mathur.

Watch the video to know more about her day during the work from home phase amidst strategizing, conceptualizing, and writing campaigns.

Comments