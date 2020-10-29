Workplace by Facebook introduces dark mode with other updates

Workplace by Facebook has brought in a number of updates with an aim to enable faster connectivity, enhanced lighting, and accessibility, and better post creation.

Let’s take a look at the new changes offered by Workplace by Facebook as part of its latest updates:

Dark Mode

Workplace’s Dark Mode changes the background from white to black. It can help to reduce eye strain and glare from your device, specifically in low light conditions.

Even for iOS users, Workplace will work with the Dark Mode setting of your mobile phone. If your device is set to Dark Mode, your Workplace Chat iOS app will automatically be set to Dark Mode too. In addition to Dark Mode, Workplace also plans to introduce improved focus management, easier keyboard navigation, and support for screen readers.

Frontline Areas

The initiation of ‘Areas’ mapping to customize the experience with frontline workers into groups based on criteria such as geography, department, etc., will aid managers and their team’s access to Workplace and enable custom pop-up notices based on the area. The Video Conferencing feature at Workplace ensures live editing which can be customized by adding filters, especially for virtual events.

Also Read: Facebook announces new features for Workplace

Knowledge Library

This is a place to create, store, and share static content at Workplace which may include staff benefits, the company’s mission & values, or either their remote working policy. It allows you to personalize your homepage and create content quickly with ease along with managing access to employees for viewing data and personalizing content.

Diversity & Inclusion

D&I has become central to every organization and the Playbook it offers to help entities in creating effortless surveys to gauge the employee satisfaction levels among findings while its resource groups help in building a network of support groups that helps in reshaping inclusivity. It also celebrates diversity with internal campaigns, communicate about D&I transparently and gather feedback, and measure success.

Earlier in September, Workplace introduced a series of updates for employees working from the dwellings to upgrade themselves for communication, community building, recognition, and transparency.

It also initiated the Live Town Hall guide which would enable companies to host events especially in the times of remote working which would keep them connected with the top executives and policies of the company.

Comments