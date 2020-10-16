World Food Day creatives urge to fill others’ plate

While some decide to throw away the extra food, some are stuck with empty stomachs on sleepless nights; World Food Day creatives intend to bridge this gap between extra and essential.

As the COVID-19 global health crisis has been a time to reflect on bare necessities – food, clothing, and shelter, safe and nutritious food continues to be significant. The crisis calls for a conjoined effort to aid the vulnerable communities, the most negatively impacted. World Food Day creatives intensify this call.

This notion also falls in line with the theme of World Food Day marking the founding date of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations this year – ‘Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together.’

This also means acknowledging and supporting farmers and workers throughout the system who help us get food on our plate.

UN Food & Agriculture Organization launched the campaign #FoodHeroes extending gratitude to the farmers worldwide. While few brands used the occasion for promotions, several focussed on the growing problem of wastage of food, and how the privileged can help.

UN Food & Agriculture Organization

Orinko

Canon India

Treebo Hotels

Dunkin’ Donuts India

Haier India

Phantom

Ariel India

Tiny Pops

If we have missed out on any of your favorite World Food Day creatives, write to us at content@socialsamosa.com or let us know in the comments below.

Comments