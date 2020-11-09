Araldite ups the quirk quotient this Diwali ft. Vishnu Kaushal

Out with the cliche, in with the quirk – Araldite’s witty Diwali campaign resonates with the millennials who have learned to celebrate their middle-classness.

What is an Indian household without rituals? And along with the gazillion poojas and aartis we have going during the festive season, each family has a set of unspoken rules – from sweetly offering soan papdis to the guests because they are tired of eating it themselves, to exchanging old money bills with the crisp new ones that dad bought for the occasion. Like scrubbing and adding a shine to decades-old kitchen appliances till the hands hurt just so they look new, and recycling weird looking statues that stick out like a sore thumb as generous gifts for distant relatives. Let’s face it, we have all done it. Araldite has identified this relatable insight and created a culturally relevant campaign in association with content creator Vishnu Kaushal.

Celebrating Diwali with Some Crackling Quirk

Out with the cliche, in with the quirk – Araldite’s Diwali campaign resonates with the millennials who have learned to celebrate their middle-classness.

In the video, Vishnu takes a dig about the typical middle-class habits of a quintessential Punjabi household that shines through during the festive season. From hilarious impersonations of family members to point out how Indian households are the true flag-bearers of recycling with their inherent need to do jugaad. He says how Araldite is the only thing his family needs to get their festive fix by literally fixing everything that’s broken or needs repairing around the house.

As brands jostle to tap into the Diwali spirit with a multitude of campaigns, Araldite manages to stand out with their humorous approach. Further, the brand features Vishnu in his element, having fun, making jokes, and just frankly talking – something he usually does – making the brand integration seamless and organic. The video showcases how yesterday’s “chindi” is today’s woke conservationist, with Indian families upping their cool quotient with upcycling.

The video has garnered close to 3,00,000 views and counting, along with 500+ comments creating a buzz across platforms. Brand Araldite has managed to create a Diwali campaign that conveys its message without being preachy.

