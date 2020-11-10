BC Web Wise wins the digital AoR mandate of DRU Gold

As per the mandate, BC Web Wise will be focusing on the digital marketing activities of DRU Gold in India that include a 360-degree marketing approach for the brand.

BC Web Wise has bagged the digital marketing mandate for DRU Gold including an enterprise that unlocks the gold into instant money. The agency will be responsible for creating content strategies, campaigns, social media activities that are highly relatable & engaging to its audience.

Akhilesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of DRU Gold, “We are happy to partner with BC Web Wise as our agency as they have shown an understanding of objectives and what DRU Gold stands for. We are confident that with BC Web Wise’s years of experience in the digital world – they will help us build the presence and spread the message that we believe in.”

DRU Gold buys old jewelry & release pledged jewelry. They are on a rapid expansion spree in India & have plans to go global soon.

Commenting on winning the mandate, Chaaya Baradhwaaj, Founder & MD, BC Web Wise said, “This account is a very prestigious win for us for two reasons. We want to strengthen our presence in southern India. Second, the category is going to see a lot of activity in the current situation where business owners as well as employees have been through a crisis across segments. The recent movement in gold markets indicates that this is a very opportune time to unlock the value of gold. Moreover, DRU Gold brings immense value to the customers, they have an extremely very transparent, customer-friendly, trustworthy, offering, that makes us particularly proud to be associated with the brand.”

