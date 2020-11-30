Taste the Christmas feeling with Coca Cola Campaigns

Coca Cola has not just shaped the conventional image of Santa we all know with their ads, the brand’s Christmas campaigns revive the thrills of being a child and continue to open happiness.

With the signature red truck decorated with twinkle lights making its way back, it also brings back the Coca Cola campaigns that marked lasting impressions in consumers’ minds through the years.

Coca Cola trucks have been iconic since the Holidays Are Coming TVC from 1995, the entrance of these trucks marks the arrival of the holiday season each year.

This year the truck dropped a father home to fulfill his daughter’s wish, in the campaign ‘Give The Present Only You Can Give’.

The campaign is conceptualized by Wieden+Kennedy (London) and directed by Taika Waititi who has directed movies such as Thor: Ragnarok and won an Academy Award for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay) for Jojo Rabbit.

To revive the iconic song ‘Holidays Are Coming’, Coca Cola also collaborated with The Kingdom Choir, Camélia Jordana and Namika, to abridge the festive feel with a tinge of nostalgia in the recent years. The artists put out a rendition of Melanie Thornton’s Coca-Cola festive classic.

Share A White Christmas is one of the most iconic Christmas Campaigns that connected Finland & Singapore, and turned both places into a winter wonderland.

The campaign revolving around outdoor installations supported with a digital advert was conceptualized by Ogilvy Singapore, with I Want You In My Dreams by Tom Rosenthal as the soundtrack of the advert.

The Last Customer is arguably the best campaign by the non-alcoholic beverage brand. It was widely shared and viewed after its launch, also leading to several user-generated content pieces accounting for indirect engagement, the campaign that leaves each viewer teary-eyed remains popular to date.

