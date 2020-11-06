Big Bazaar Diwali Campaigns initiating auspicious beginnings

Diwali has been an integral part of Big Bazaar’s marketing plan. We take a look at some of their best festive campaigns for inspiration.

Big Bazaar has received some of the loudest cheers for its Diwali Campaigns, with a line-up innovating customs, and lending thought to light up the festival for the ones who don’t cross our minds.

Paper Patakha, by DDB Mudra, was an appealing mix of cause marketing and entertainment. Firecrackers have always been a glaring part of Diwali celebrations, but they significantly contribute to the climate crisis with pollution. The campaign is a prime example of picking up a cause and still putting out an entertaining campaign. Such campaigns also cut through the clutter of sentimental stories.

Shubh Shuruaat sketched out a Big Bazaar employee indulging in a selfless act, portraying kindness can even brighten the world of those who can’t see light.

Diwali Aa Rahi Hai, the brand’s 2018 Diwali campaign, conceptualized by DDB Mudra and directed by Anurag Kashyap, was one of the blockbusters of the year. While the concept of revolving a narrative around or inside a train is not novel, the advert worked for several reasons.

It flowed naturally with the range of emotions going from sad to celebratory, product integration was not a force fit, the direction and actors made the narrative believable, and it was visually well-directed.

Moreover, every Indian has a soft corner for and memories of train travel especially during the festive season with everyone going to their native place, which invokes a sense of nostalgia and increases relatability.

More of such campaigns filled the bazaar with visual treats.

