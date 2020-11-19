Brand Saga: A Festive Marketing Recap

From portraying the joys of the festivities with Cadbury Celebrations to adorning the ethnic Manyavar lehenga suit, we relive the timeless brand journeys that never fail to keep the festive spirits alive year-on-year.

While a few stayed away from visiting each other and exchanging gifts in person, others chose to do a small family gathering and reverberate the festive vibes, courtesy of the novel coronavirus. But a few things that stayed constant were numerous abodes getting painted, a load of shopping carts full of traditional wears, stocking of groceries and sweets, buying that essential piece of jewelry. With the festive season culminating, the festive brand saga edition celebrates the history of iconic brands who added that extra tadka to our euphoria one ad a time.

Cadbury- has managed to make itself synonymous with every festival. It celebrated bonds over the product and kept emotions intact in its communication for all these years, making Cadbury Celebrations – the gifting range, a compulsory palate of taste and sweetness.

With campaigns like ‘Iss Diwali aap kisse khush karenge’ to ‘Pyaar Ka Shagun’ and ‘Kuch Acha Ho Jaye, Kuch Mitha Jaaye‘ to extending wishes for Eid, Cadbury dairy milk and Cadbury Celebrations raised the festive advertising bar a notch higher with communication spanning decades.

Meanwhile, Nerolac’s ‘Jab ghar ki raunak badani ho…‘ and Asian Paints’ ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta’ have entertained us with their taglines, evergreen jingles, mascots, and campaigns on special occasions.

Asian Paints and Ogilvy joined hands to launch a new marketing strategy by focusing on festive occasions. Ogilvy’s creative minds with the brand team banked on festivals like Diwali and Pongal, occasions like childbirth and marriages to take the iconic ‘Gattu’s familiarity and brand image to the next level.

Nerolac, too, reflected the core philosophy of celebrating the joyous moments and moving on in life with bright smiles through its commercials for the festive season leveraging the mass popularity of brand ambassadors like King Khan and Sourav Ganguly.

The jewelry segment is another one-stop-shop as the festive fervor begins. What commenced as the Titan company’s subsidiary to focus on exports, has now become one of the top jewelry retail brands in India- Tanishq. The whole ‘Aao Manaaye Tanishq Wali Diwali’ series over the years has portrayed a diverse view of our country and the campaigns transcend boundaries of social class, religion, and stature.

Our desi mandi, Big Bazaar is not far behind. Whether it be luring the consumers to get the best discounts for the festive shopping with campaigns like ‘Maha Bachat’ or tearjerkers ‘Diwali Aa Rahi Hai’ – Big Bazaar has shared their take on festivities time and again.

New-age brands like men’s ethnic wear Manyavar and Kalyan Jewellers have also made their distinct identities narrating beautiful tales for the festive season.

Take a look at these Brand Sagas and relive the festive marketing fervor.

