Brand Visage Communications bags digital mandate for Campus Shoes

Brand Visage Communications has won the digital marketing mandate for Campus Shoes. The mandate includes working on digital marketing strategy, influencer outreach, performance marketing, and overall social media requirements.

Brand Visage will strategize, plan, and execute a comprehensive digital media strategy for the brand, helping elevate its brand awareness. The agency will be in charge of developing effective digital engagement strategies, develop creative assets, and managing their Online Reputation Management (ORM).

Commenting on the association, Nikhil Aggarwal, Director Campus Shoes, “We are glad to announce Brand Visage Communications as our digital communication partner who will be sharing our brand vision and thereby, will be helping us in elevating our brand presence and positioning among the millennials. We loved their strategic & creative approach and are confident that it will help the brand gain more momentum in the times to come. Happy to have Brand Visage on board.”

On the win, Siddharth Khanna, Co-founder, and CEO, Brand Visage Communications, added, “We are glad to be on board with Campus Shoes. We look forward to working with the brand closely to strengthen its digital presence & engagement and help them achieve greater ROI through our media strategies.”

“With increased social media usage, and the average time spent on a platform being longer, we are confident to take Campus, a 37-year-old, homegrown brand to newer heights. Emphasizing on VocalForLocal, we are extremely excited to have Campus Shoes on board and look forward to implementing the strategies we presented to them,” said Anuj Khanna, Co-founder, and COO, Brand Visage Communications.

