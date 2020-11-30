Case Study: How AMFI leveraged IPL 2020 to create awareness around Mutual Funds investment

This case study explores how the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) combined the topicality of IPL and World Investor Week to release a digital campaign with audio and social media elements.

Category Introduction

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is dedicated to developing the Indian Mutual Fund Industry on professional, healthy, and ethical lines and to help enhance and maintain standards in all areas to protect and promote the interests of mutual funds and their unitholders.

Brand Introduction

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) focuses on undertaking a nation-wide investor awareness programme through the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign, to promote proper understanding of the concept and working of mutual funds.

Summary

Mutual Funds Sahi Hai is an initiative by The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to promote and spread awareness about mutual funds as a mode of investment. The campaign was implemented by Mirum India along with AMFI to reach the new and existing audience, especially during the IPL season.

Problem Statement/Objective

The objective was to promote awareness about the basics of investing, along with investor education and protection alongside educating new investors with relatable content for varied financial jargon.

The brief was to amplify the initiative by spreading awareness for the investors on digital mediums.

Creative Idea

As the World Investor Week coincided with the ongoing IPL season, the approach was to incorporate the investor education program by drawing parallels through metaphors between Cricket and Mutual Fund investments to drive the message of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai with ‘Mutual Funds Commentary’ campaign.

Challenges

The challenge was to communicate with the mass audience about a complex subject like Mutual Funds in a way that is relatable and easily understood. To achieve this, the brand leveraged the language of Cricket that resonates with almost every Indian in the country.

Execution

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) intended to create a fusion where they could help people understand the complex subject of Mutual Funds in a more relatable, simple manner during World Investor Week. This led to the birth of the ‘Mutual Funds Commentary’ radio campaign.

As per the reports, 269 million watched IPL 2020 opening week of which 147 million viewers came from urban markets while 122 million were from rural markets with high engagement among fans, as viewing minutes (60.6 billion) went up by 15% and average impressions per match (39 million) grew by 21%. These statistics indicate that cricket is one of the most-watched sports by every Indian household. And the commentary is something every cricket fan resonates with.

The brand attempted to club all the above insights to create this voice-led campaign.

For a cricket-crazy nation, IPL is one of the most-watched events. The approach was to combine the elements of this Cricket format with the social media post background and the concept of Mutual Funds to drive home the message of how easy it is to invest in Mutual Funds.

To do this, the brand leveraged cricket commentary for relatable and easy-to-understand content that explained the financial terms associated with Mutual Funds. Since cricket commentary provides an in-depth insight into what is happening on the field, the brand wanted to utilize this for the campaign and draw parallels between cricket commentary and financial awareness.

Each campaign post had content attempted to educate users around Mutual Funds investment, with an audio messaging done in cricket commentary format.

The message/instructions/communication in the social media posts was then followed by a CTA and link that redirects viewers to the brand microsite which comprises a collated list of ‘All you need to know about Mutual Funds’ type articles on the subject.

The campaign tonality was similar to an IPL match’s commentary but with a subtle addition of conveying the brand message.

Mutual Funds Sahi hai leveraged audio platforms such as Spotify, Saavn, and Gaana to execute the cricket commentary format audio spots. As a result of high CTRs, each of the spots was converted to social media posts to amplify the campaign to help maximize the reach for the brand message of the #SahiHai approach to the audience.

Results

The World Investor Week (WIW) coincided with IPL which helped the team to bring the central idea around cricket and created a radio campaign called the “Mutual Funds Commentary”, where through metaphors and parallels drawn between cricket and Mutual Fund investments, helped to drive the core message of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai.

The spots were played on Gaana, Saavn, and Spotify, which helped to reach digital natives across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. The campaign received tractions across audio platforms, with CTRs that were above the industry standards by 20%, these spots were converted into video posts and helped increase the engagement with followers across social media platforms.

Comments