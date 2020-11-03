Case Study: How Mondelez’s Madbury become a pan-India campaign

Mondelez India’s Madbury campaign gave fans an opportunity to experiment with the chocolate, putting them in driver’s seat, garnering 823 mn impressions.

The Madbury campaign was extended to all markets, bringing in a regional aspect combined with UGC.

Category Introduction

The chocolate category in India is currently a $1.2 Bn category and currently growing at close to 11% (as per industry sources). With more than 65% market share (as per industry sources, quoting Nielsen), Mondelez India is the undisputed market leader of the category. Cadbury Dairy Milk is the biggest brand with the mother brand (inclusive of Silk) enjoying 42% market share (as per industry sources, quoting Nielsen).

Key themes expected to drive growth for the category are higher penetration of chocolates and premiumization. While the premium segment was virtually non-existent in this category about 10 years back, it is now the fastest-growing segment within the market and as of today contributes close to 25% of the overall category.

Brand Introduction

Cadbury Dairy Milk aims to be an optimistic and progressive brand talking about goodness in this imperfect world.

Through the Madbury initiative, the brand attempted to leverage the power of social media to advance, inspire, and connect the purpose of generosity amongst diverse set of consumers.

Madbury Campaign Summary

In India, snacking is a shared occasion with friends and family. Indian consumers believe that chocolate is one of the interesting items to consume during evening snacking occasions and hence, they look for variety and flavors during that time frame. They believe chocolates are a great way to bring people together especially when it is to try new and interesting flavors.

There is also a belief that every house has a secret ingredient or condiment that they most identify with and that it gives their cooking a unique ‘home cooked’ flavor. Basis this insight, Mondelez India launched Madbury 1.0 ‘Kaun Banayega Hamari Agli Cadbury’. A consumer-led, digital-first marketing campaign that gave India its very own Cadbury flavors made by the consumers. In the process, the brand leveraged the power of social media to involve them in making their own chocolate flavor with ingredients of their choice.

Problem Statement/Objective

Build brand love for Cadbury Dairy Milk by presenting Cadbury chocolate as a canvas for innovation of flavor innovation and personalization like never before.

Brief

Create an experience for the annual flavor activation for Cadbury Dairy Milk. Explore the invention of chocolate by the truest fans of Cadbury in India with their local & unique take on innovation.

Idea

The joy of creating one’s own flavored Cadbury with a unique name by the consumers.

Challenges

Creative designing that connects with the diverse and multi-dimensional consumer/fan base of Cadbury across the length and breadth of the country moving them to participate in our campaign.

Effective media planning within the diverse Cadbury Dairy Milk target group to drive conversion & participation with every impression.

Execution

‘Kaun Banayega Hamari Agli Cadbury’ or the Madbury campaign involved a performance-driven initiative with a focus on the use of Facebook and Instagram tools to micro-target & create excitement amongst various cohorts from the target audiences to create their chocolate with its unique flavor & name.

The execution also aimed at building the world of chocolate creation & playfulness of flavors at Madbury.in with personalization elements like name, color, etc.

The brand partnered with Jio World to leverage its network with interactive and dynamic display personalized for all key scale cohorts from TG through Google.

Results

Two winning flavors – India’s first-ever Cadbury flavors made by consumers – Cadbury Dairy Milk Hint O’Mint and Cadbury Dairy Milk Panjeer, created by Cadbury lovers Apoorva Rajan (Bengaluru) and Prabhjot Anand (Punjab), respectively.

Over 8,50,000 Cadbury invention entries

40% from millennials

92% of mobile-first interactions

823 million impressions

39 million clicks

17 million fans engaged

CMO Quotes

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics, Mondelez India, said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk’s ubiquity has been melted into unique versions to fulfill the various snacking needs of the nation, which reiterates its entrenchment in the lives of our consumers, as a household ingredients. Therefore, we launched Madbury to give all the chocolate lovers a chance to create their ‘Home Wala’ Cadbury, by experimenting with flavors and ingredients of their choice. As a result, further strengthening our consumer connect.”

