Center fresh mints campaign ft. virtual dates & sunflowers

By depicting the beginnings of a love story, the new Center fresh campaign encourages youth to be more social and not let physical isolation turn into social isolation.

Center fresh, the flagship brand of Perfetti Van Melle India, through its latest digital film campaign brings alive a sweet love story of a boy and a girl who meet in a virtual classroom. The protagonists, Sid and Niti fall in love and this love story goes through the typical ups and downs of a relationship. During the course of this journey, they find various ways to ‘keep it fresh’ by using the sense of sound and sight alone through their virtual interactions.

The campaign #KeepItFresh encourages the youth to connect with someone and bring back that feeling that makes you feel warm and great about life in spite of everything. This digital-only film will be promoted on key social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Conceptualized by Perfetti Van Melle India & Ogilvy India, the digital film showcases the fact that connections forged virtually can be equally rewarding, uplifting and joyous. Through this virtual journey Center Fresh mints enables one to be confident as one still needs to at their best self for that key video call or an online party of friends.

The campaign will also involve an online contest asking brand followers to share their lockdown romance stories be it long-distance video calling, sending gifts to each other, cooking together, sharing virtual love notes, or better still, just cute and funny memes! The brand also plans to rope in popular social media influencers to tell us how they’re ‘Keeping it Fresh’, and further drive engagement.

About the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, Director Marketing (India), Perfetti Van Melle said: “In a scenario where meeting others has been limited by the current pandemic, we wanted to find the right conversation that can help build consideration for Center fresh mints in the new normal. How do we keep the habit of mint going? In an endearing way, our campaign encourages the youth to stay social, by bringing alive the value and comfort of connecting with someone special, even if it’s the other side of the screen. Center fresh mints form a seamless part of this story aiding the protagonists to appear as their best and confident self for all their virtual meetings.”

Added Saurabh Kulkarni and Shahrukh Irani, Group Creative Directors, Ogilvy Mumbai: “In these times where physical meetings are not possible, what we have tried to capture is making the wait more enjoyable. Although away from each other, the couple goes through the phases we all are familiar with, first meeting, the heady days of getting to know each other. And yet they find fresh ways to keep the journey as interesting. The performances, the visuals and music of this film will bring back that warm, fuzzy feeling.”

Further, Dar Gai, Director, Jugaad Motion Pictures explained, “It’s a sweet, cosy story of young love under lockdown that unfolds entirely on virtual calls. I found myself asking—what would it be like to only use our sense of sight and sound to decide if someone could be our potential love, The One? Is it possible to fall in love without ever meeting someone in real life? We always look for love, for the connection and bond even if that means staring into a person’s eyes on our laptop screens, dreaming about the ocean, recreating those butterflies in our stomach and spare mint breaths in our mouth to appear our best self! And sunflowers of course! Who doesn’t love sunflowers?”

Comments