Christmas Campaigns 2020 nurturing goodness left in the world

The pandemic has harmed the world in several ways, but it has not harmed the creative drive manifesting Christmas Campaigns. The negativity of 2020 has been washed out with the warmth of these adverts.

Animation, music, larger than life narratives that make you believe in magic, prevailing kindness, and more of such elements have been infused with the ingenious imagination of global brands and agencies, coupled with product integrations for Christmas Campaigns 2020.

Kevin The Carrot, created by McCann for Aldi brings the popular character back as the folklore unfolds a series of adventures and the thrills of wondering whether Kevin will make it back home for Christmas.

Argos lets you spend an evening with Abracadaisy and The Incredible Lucy as they perform they turn the clock to a magical time. Created by The&Partnership, the advert builds on ‘The Book Of Dreams’ narrative.

Marks & Spencer teams up with Grey London to serve visual treats with the luscious voiceovers by a few celebrities. Whereas Coca-Cola’s Christmas commercial revolves around the adventures of a father trying to get his daughter’s letter to Santa, and Santa fulfilling the daughter’s wish.

The film was shot over five days in August in Waititi’s home country of New Zealand. Coca-Cola and Wieden+Kennedy London staffed the project with local actors and production crews, to tackle the need for international travel.

Waitrose & John Lewis has jumped across the bar they set themselves, with their 2020 campaign ‘Give A Little Love’. The campaign is a montage of animated bits, and live shots with A Little Love by Celeste as the soundtrack of the video advert, depicting kindness that is passed on around the world, celebrating the huge impact of a small act.

More of such campaigns cheer up the holiday season with affectionate campaigns.

Give A Little Love – Waitrose & John Lewis

Kevin The Carrot – Aldi

A Sausage CaRoll -Walkers Crisps

This Christmas, Give Something Only You Can Give – Coca-Cola

Bigger than Christmas – Myer

AbracaDaisy & The Incredible Lucy – Argos

Christmas Is This Very Moment – Very.co.uk

Gravy Song – Sainsbury’s

Inner Child – McDonald’s UK

Elephant Trail – WWF

That’s an Asda Price Christmas – Asda

Singing In The Rain – Burberry

We’re All Homemakers – Woodie’s

The Lil’ Goat – TK Maxx

This is M&S Christmas Food – M&S

