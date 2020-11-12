Diwali 2020 Campaigns: Influencers & Creators Edition

Here’s a curated list of Diwali 2020 campaigns that leveraged creators and influencers to amplify the messaging and extend its scope.

Over the last few months, with brands and agencies finding it difficult to churn out campaigns with pre-pandemic efficiency, the importance of influencers has only grown. Equipped with basic tools, creators were able to dish out authentic narratives from within their homes, something that was relevant for their consumers who were also stuck at home. This dynamic has helped influencers raise their importance in the marketing mix of brands — adding new dimensions to Diwali 2020 campaigns.

For Araldite, Vishnu Kaushal was able to create a humourous tale to sell an adhesive, a key product used by consumers during the festive season as they take a stock of things at home while cleaning.

Several FMCG as well as consumer durable brands were able to create similar intriguing narratives. For Philips, which had launched a #KhushiyonKiLadi film, influencer campaign on Instagram helped add UGC and crowdsourced content aspects to the mix.

Kurkure partnered with Masaba to create special packaging for select influencers. Viviana Mall has been concentrating on getting people to visit the premises for shopping. Soulfull’s focus is on selling healthy snacks in customisable festive hampers.

Let’s take a look at some of the best festive campaigns we came across while scrolling through Instagram.

Araldite

Viviana Mall

Kurkure

Philips

Soulfull Snacks

Oppo

Kwality Wall’s

India Gate

Home Centre

Did we miss out on a Diwali 2020 campaign that was propelled by influencers and creators? Do let us know at content@socialsamosa.com.

