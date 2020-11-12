Diwali 2020 Campaigns: Influencers & Creators Edition
Here’s a curated list of Diwali 2020 campaigns that leveraged creators and influencers to amplify the messaging and extend its scope.
Over the last few months, with brands and agencies finding it difficult to churn out campaigns with pre-pandemic efficiency, the importance of influencers has only grown. Equipped with basic tools, creators were able to dish out authentic narratives from within their homes, something that was relevant for their consumers who were also stuck at home. This dynamic has helped influencers raise their importance in the marketing mix of brands — adding new dimensions to Diwali 2020 campaigns.
For Araldite, Vishnu Kaushal was able to create a humourous tale to sell an adhesive, a key product used by consumers during the festive season as they take a stock of things at home while cleaning.
Several FMCG as well as consumer durable brands were able to create similar intriguing narratives. For Philips, which had launched a #KhushiyonKiLadi film, influencer campaign on Instagram helped add UGC and crowdsourced content aspects to the mix.
Kurkure partnered with Masaba to create special packaging for select influencers. Viviana Mall has been concentrating on getting people to visit the premises for shopping. Soulfull’s focus is on selling healthy snacks in customisable festive hampers.
Let’s take a look at some of the best festive campaigns we came across while scrolling through Instagram.
Araldite
Viviana Mall
How can the festive season be complete without getting gifts for your loved ones? So, head to the mall, check out the stunning collections, shop your heart out just like @itsmearjun_singh and celebrate #DiwaliYourWay #ExperienceVivianaAgain
Kurkure
Philips
"My sister-like best friend of over 15 years was celebrating her first Diwali after getting married in her new home. So, I decided to make it a little special for her and bought her favorite kind of diyas (the ones we used to light up since we were kids) from a local vendor outside my lane. She really loved them and her smile made my Diwali all the more special!"- Priyanka Parmar @clumsyismynormal
Soulfull Snacks
Family ke saath video bhi bana liya ab toh. Thank you @theaadarguy for spreading these festive joys. Have you guys got your hands on our Festive Healthy Delight pack yet?
Oppo
Kwality Wall’s
This Diwali, the parties and friends are at a distance, but celebrations don't have to be! I decided to make it a #CoolDiwali with a scoopful of @kwalitywalls Choco Brownie Fudge and give my usual festive meetha a twist with this cool dessert!
India Gate
We had so many plans for this year but 2020 has not been easy. With festivities around I and @VivekDahiya are trying our best to ensure that the festival remains brighter and memorable. This year @IndiaGateFoods is joining hands with us to make our festivities special and how.
Home Centre
Diwali is here. @homecentreindia & I together wish you a very Happy Diwali. This year, bring more love to your cooking, more colours to your kitchen. This Diwali, Dil Se Banao.
Did we miss out on a Diwali 2020 campaign that was propelled by influencers and creators? Do let us know at content@socialsamosa.com.